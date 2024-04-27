Internet mocks Maryam Nawaz for police uniform stunt: 'The jokes write themselves' – News 24





Instead of having the desired impact, Maryam's stunt backfired, drawing heavy criticism on social media and also attracting legal repercussions.

Maryam Nawaz, who serves as chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, has sought to make a big impression from the first days of her new role. Unfortunately, his efforts were unsuccessful.

Recently, Maryam, the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, attended a police passing out parade, dressed in…a police uniform! Although his intentions may have been to cause a stir on social media, attract attention and boost his popularity, the move was seen as an overstep of police protocol rather than an inclusive gesture.

Instead of achieving the desired impact, Maryam's stunt backfired, drawing heavy criticism on social media and also attracting legal repercussions. Here's how the internet exploded with anger and jokes:

Here's how Moonis Elahi, from Gujrat, Pakistan, reacted to Maryam's stunt:

The jokes write themselves. pic.twitter.com/7o39mS3FBI

— Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) April 25, 2024

Elahi also retweeted a tweet from lawyer Ambreen Qureshi. And the fun quotient of the tweet – undeniable!

Tomorrow I want to be a surgeon inshah Allah! pic.twitter.com/ffPPvOeFlD

– Lawyer Ambreen Qureshi (@ambreenqureshi) April 25, 2024

Shahbaz Gill, whose tweet was shared by photonews.com.pk, minced no words in criticizing Maryam. Although he tweeted in Urdu, here is how Google translates it into English. And it was hilarious!

“Corps Commander Lahore Sir, you will not call Baji anywhere now. Do you know, wear the army chief's uniform and arrive? Besides, it is astonishing that our power imposed these people on Pakistan.” – this is how Google translated Gill's tweet.

pic.twitter.com/IsgRR9fNI6

– Dr Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 25, 2024

Investigative journalist Ali Imran Abbas immediately described the affair as a “drama”.

Name of drama please…#MaryamNawaz pic.twitter.com/dpx3tPhxc8

– Ali Imran Abbasi (@alimranabasi) April 25

Next, we have Rooman Khan, who set the internet on fire with his hilarious reaction! He called Maryam – A jack of all trades!

Policeman, actor and politician. A jack of all trades #MaryamNawaz pic.twitter.com/XZKyaJT7yx

— Rooman Khan (@RoomanKhan87) April 25, 2024

Another X user, Surena Sokolov, mocked Maryam by asking if she had any idea how to dress up as a “princess in Disney Land…”?

#MaryamNawaz idea to dress up as a princess in Disney Land… pic.twitter.com/ZTwdTw8Kf6

– Surena Sokolov (@SukhoiSu_75) April 25, 2024

Many even wondered how Maryam would dress if she ever went to the hospital or attended a military function? X triggers the human imagination, enormously!!

However, amidst these funny reactions, anger also emerged.

An angry Nousheen Irfan Khan called Maryam a “curse” on Pakistan. Ouch! This must have hurt the new chief minister of the Punjab province of Pakistan!

Same – backwards!!! #MaryamNawaz is a curse for this unfortunate country!! pic.twitter.com/m0tropnBkc

— Nousheen Irfan Khan (@nousheen_irfan) April 25, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/internet-mocks-maryam-nawaz-for-police-uniform-stunt-jokes-write-themselves-13764386.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos