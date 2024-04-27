Politics
Jokowi appoints Airlangga president of OECD national team
As the first Southeast Asian country invited to open OECD membership discussions and the world's fastest growing region's largest economy, Indonesia is committed to deepening integration and to pave the way for a transformation towards development.
Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto as Director General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) National Team.
This was determined by Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 17 of 2024 regarding the National Team for the Preparation and Acceleration of Indonesia's Membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
“Indonesia's accession process is an important event for OECD members and partners,” Coordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto said in Jakarta on Friday.
Previously, following the intentions of the Indonesian government, the OECD Council decided to open accession discussions with Indonesia from February 20, 2024.
The OECD then prepared and discussed the roadmap for Indonesia's accession which was approved by the OECD Council on March 29, 2024.
This process is relatively rapid, namely 7 months, since Indonesia officially announced its intention to become a member of the OECD in July 2023.
“As the first Southeast Asian country invited to open OECD membership discussions and the largest economy in the world's fastest-growing region, Indonesia is determined to deepen the integration and to open a transformative path towards growth and resilience for all,” said Airlangga.
The OECD national team has four tasks. First, organize and coordinate the preparations and acceleration of Indonesia's membership in the OECD.
Second, coordinate, negotiate and gather support for the preparation and acceleration of Indonesia's accession to the OECD Convention and other related OECD international legal instruments.
Third, identify, categorize the order of priorities and prepare recommendations to adjust standards, policies and legislation if necessary.
Fourth, formulate and implement an implementation strategy for public communication and information dissemination related to the preparation and acceleration of Indonesia's membership in the OECD.
In carrying out his duties as Director General of the OECD National Team, Coordinating Minister Airlangga will be assisted by two vice-presidents, namely the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The appointment of the OECD National Team coincides with the OECD Ministerial Meeting (PTM) to be held in Paris, France on May 2-3, 2024.
During the PTM attended by Coordinating Minister Airlangga, there will be an official delivery of the roadmap for accession to Indonesia.
After this step, Indonesia will carry out an independent assessment of the conformity of national policies and standards with OECD national policies and standards.
The OECD accession process itself will become a continuously government-led structural reform program to become a high-income developed country in line with the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045.
“With broad policy references and standards in various sectors belonging to the OECD, Indonesia's accession process is expected to be able to support sustainable structural reform in Indonesia, as well as support the improvement of policies and regulations according to higher benchmarks,” Airlangga said.
In addition, adjustments in standards and policies will also have the effect of increasing the level of global trust, increasing trade and investment, especially with regard to technological collaboration and innovation, opening up access to markets for national exports, improve the quality of health, education, employment and infrastructure. .
Journalist: Bayu Saputra
Editor: Ahmad Buchori
Copyright © ANTARA 2024
