Pakistan: Ready to serve nine more years in prison, says former PM Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was willing to serve nine more years in prison, but would never make a deal with those who enslaved the country.

Imran Khan was lodged in Adiala Prison, Rawalpindi, after being convicted in at least four cases.

A message issued on the occasion of the 28th Foundation Day of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party saw Khan calling on every individual to play their role in stopping this descent towards ruin of the country. He said the worst dictatorship had been imposed on the country, which was becoming the basis for the destruction of the economy, government, democracy and justice system.

Khan added: This is my message to the nation: I will make whatever sacrifices are necessary for real freedom, but I will never compromise on my freedom or that of my country. He also claimed to have been held behind bars for the past nine months due to forgery [and] concocted cases.

I will stay in prison for another nine years if necessary, or more, but I will never make a deal with those who enslaved my nation.

The message came shortly after PTI chief Shehryar Afridi claimed the party would hold talks, but not with the Bilwal Bhutto-Zardai-led Pakistan People's Party or the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz , after their recent openings.

Afridi reiterated that the party would talk with the army chief about Pakistan's freedom and future because the country needs Khan and said: We will talk with the army chief, DG I.[SI] and the army because the need of the moment is to [prioritise] the security of the country.

Afridi claimed Khan wanted to get involved since day one [with the military leadership] but no response was received. He also said that any response received would have been made public.

