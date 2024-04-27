Britain isolates himself. The UK doesn't even make an exception for the younger generation. When the European Commission proposed a deal to the British government last week that would have given young people freedom of movement to study and work on both sides of the Channel for four years, the Commission was rebuffed. “Freedom of movement ended with Brexit,” the British government said. It will stay that way.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Like the previous governments of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, he has no interest in making deals with the EU. If so, please only select certain EU countries. With its proposal, the Commission wanted to prevent this selection by the British government. His plan failed.