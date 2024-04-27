Politics
Lok Sabha Elections | PM Modi hints at bigger role for Shivraj Chouhan in Delhi
Madhya Pradesh's longest-serving chief minister and BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to play an important role in national politics, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling an election rally recently that he wanted “l 'take to Delhi (Central)'.
Mr. Chouhan, who served as chief minister from 2005 to 2023, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from his stronghold of Vidisha, an ancient town incidentally located on the Bhopal-Delhi railway line.
The BJP candidate faces Pratap Bhanu Sharma, a Congressman who won the seat in 1980 and 1984 thanks to post-Emergency heavyweight Indira Gandhi and later, the sympathy wave sparked by her death. These are the only two occasions when the Congress has won the seat since its inception in 1967.
Speaking at a rally in Harda, Madhya Pradesh on April 24, Mr. Modi congratulated Mr. Chouhan saying the two had served together in the party organization and also as chief ministers . When Shivraj entered Parliament, I was working together as the general secretary of the party. Now I want to take her with me (to Delhi) once again, he said at the rally.
Besides, Mr. Chouhan had arrived in Vidisha by a Delhi-bound train after his candidature was announced.
He led the BJP to a landslide victory in last year's parliamentary elections, although the party, to everyone's surprise, chose Mohan Yadav as his successor.
Vidisha seat: the stronghold of the BJP
Fondly known as 'mama' (uncle) and 'peacock peacock wale bhaiya' in his youth, Mr. Chouhan will be contesting his sixth election to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha, a seat represented by BJP stalwarts like the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1991) and Sushma. Swaraj (2009 and 2014), as well as newspaper publisher Ramnath Goenka (1971).
After his name was announced, he said the seat was handed over to him by Mr Vajpayee and it was heartening to be able to represent him again after 20 years. “The BJP is my mother, who gave me everything,” he said then.
The Vidisha Lok Sabha seat is spread over eight assembly seats in Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore and Dewas districts. Bhojpur, Sanchi (SC) and Silwani assembly constituencies are in Raisen district, Vidisha and Basoda in Vidisha district, Budhni and Icchawar in Sehore and Khategaon in Dewas.
The BJP represents seven of these eight Assembly segments from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, with Mr. Chouhan representing the Budhni Assembly seat.
The seat is 80% rural and dominated by OBCs, including a significant portion from the Dhakad-Kirar community of Chouhan, and 35% SC/STs, according to a local BJP leader.
Of the 19.38 lakh eligible voters in Vidisha, 10.04 lakh are men and 9.34 lakh are women.
Mr. Chouhan, after serving as an MP for the first time from his home turf of Budhni, was fielded by the BJP in the 1992 Lok Sabha poll necessitated by the resignation of sitting MP Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
As an MP, he represented this seat five times until 2004, when he resigned to become the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in 2005.
Under pressure?
“The Congress is participating only in a ritual capacity as it is not a challenge for us. We will win even in the booths which traditionally vote for the Congress. Our aim is to increase the margin. Shivraj ji himself addressed to all parties.” BJP state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal, who hails from Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency, said PTI.
During the election campaign, Mr. Chouhan, accompanied by his wife Sadhana Singh, can be seen interacting with street food vendors while enjoying chaat and samosas over a cup of tea. He also makes it a point to meet with voters, particularly women, who make up a large part of his support base.
However, Vidisha district Congress president Mohit Raghuvanshi accused Mr. Chouhan of ignoring Vidisha's parliamentary areas, alleging that the BJP leader had failed to fulfill his promises.
Chouhan, who has been the main face of the BJP in the state for two decades, has been confined to Vidisha for campaigning due to the stiff challenge posed by the Congress. He was reduced to the status of a local leader, Mr. Raghuvanshi said. PTI. He claimed that the Congress candidate had established educational institutions while he was a two-term MP, and that too at a time when there was no local development fund for parliamentarians.
Senior journalist and political observer Rasheed Kidwai said PTI that the BJP, under pressure from its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, was “forced” to remove Mr. Chouhan from his seat.
“It is an open secret that there was an attempt to control Shivraj's popularity but the BJP, under pressure from the RSS and women voters, decided to nominate the former chief minister,” Mr Kidwai said. “He is poised to win by a huge margin. In fact, if he wins by the largest margin at the state level or national level, that will likely become a major talking point and will be compared to the margins of Varanasi, Gandhinagar, Lucknow and elsewhere,” he added.
However, it remains to be seen how Chouhan fits into the Modi-Amit Shah system, Kidwai asserted.
