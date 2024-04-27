Vawda foresees ruthless and widespread accountability





Senator Faisal Vawda reiterated the crucial need for a fair justice system as a prerequisite for the country's progress. He warned that a day of accountability is fast approaching, where everyone, regardless of their status, will be held accountable.

In an exclusive interview with a private television channel, Vawda urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure accountability within his own family, notably calling for scrutiny of his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif.

He also claimed that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan had fallen prey to the influence of some people who could have forced him to “pull the trigger”.

“If someone is the target of criticism, everyone deserves a response. Both the positives and negatives are evident on social media. Negative individuals are either spoiled offspring of influential people or simple in-laws lacking in employment opportunities and thereby engaging in such activities.” he remarked.

He noted that when the government lowered the price of bread, the court issued a stay order banning the sale of bread at a discounted price. However, no such orders were issued when the price of bread was increased. “As legislators, it is our responsibility to both enact and enforce the law,” he said. “Reform of the justice system is imperative.”

After the regime change in 2018, Imran Khan received calls from two judges and was assured that the case would be withdrawn. “If we need to change the law following the events of May 9, we will,” he said.

Vawda highlighted the importance of the media, particularly highlighting the role of Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amin Gandapur, saying, “Gandapur gets a lot of importance from the media.”

He said that Imran Khan is in jail and everyone wants to take advantage of his popularity, adding that all PTI leaders are in touch with the PTI founder from left, right and “Some people want Imran Khan to stay in jail and take advantage of his popularity,” he remarked.

He said Mohsin Naqvi is a capable man, adding that man does not exercise power; it’s the chair that gives you power.

He recalled his opposition to the false prosecutions against Rana Sanaullah, saying: “I had opposed the false prosecutions against him. When Rana Sanaullah was in jail and I was a minister, I opposed the false cases against him.

Vawda expressed gratitude for several meetings with President Asif Zardari, saying: “He is my senior. I am not affiliated with any party. I have written in writing that I do not belong to any party.”

He hinted at cabinet changes, saying: “There are indications of cabinet changes within two years.”

Vawda concluded by saying: “Forgiveness for the May 9 incident is not possible. The party members convinced Imran Khan. He was influenced by certain people. The trigger was pulled by these people.

He also praised the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, saying, “Mocking the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army is intolerable.” Regarding negative propaganda, he said: “Negative propaganda aims to sow discord and confusion.”

