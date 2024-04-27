BBC chief resigns over furor over role in Boris Johnson loan

A screen showing a news report through the windows of the BBC, after chairman Richard Sharp announced he was stepping down as chairman of the BBC, in London, Friday April 28, 2023. [AP Photo]

The BBC chairman resigned on Friday after a report revealed he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in securing a loan for Boris Johnson more than two years ago, as scandals linked to the former Prime Minister's turbulent tenure continue to rock the United Kingdom. public life.

The state-funded national broadcaster came under political pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp had helped set up the credit line weeks before being appointed to the BBC job on the government's recommendation.

The guarantor of the 800,000 pound ($1 million) credit line was businessman Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Johnson who founded a chain of private schools in Canada. The deal was facilitated by Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative Party donor, who arranged a meeting between Blyth and Britain's top civil servant to discuss Blyth's offer of financial aid. It is unclear who actually lent the money.

Johnson was then leader of the Conservative Party as well as British Prime Minister.

A report on the episode by lead attorney Adam Heppinstall, released Friday, reveals that Sharp “failed to disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest.”

The report reveals that Sharp did not disclose his role in the loan guarantee to the BBC's appointments committee before being appointed chairman in early 2021.

“There is a risk of giving the impression that Mr Sharp's appointment was recommended because he assisted… the former Prime Minister in a private financial matter,” Heppinstall wrote in his report.

“There may well be a risk of giving the impression that Mr Sharp would not be independent of the former Prime Minister, if appointed,” he said.

Sharp said he would remain in his role at the BBC until the end of June while it searches for a successor. He said he had “inadvertently” broken disclosure rules and was resigning to “put the interests of the BBC first”.

“I think this matter could well distract from the good work of the company if I remain in office until the end of my term,” he said.

Sharp is the latest in a string of politicians and officials ousted over their association with Johnson, a charismatic and chaotic politician who became prime minister in 2019 and led Britain out of the European Union the next year.

Johnson himself was forced to resign last year after a series of scandals over money, ethics and judgment became too much for his Conservative Party colleagues to bear.

The politician, married three times and father of at least seven children, had a lucrative career as a columnist and author before taking a pay cut when he became prime minister.

While in power, Johnson's financial arrangements sparked investigations into the funding of renovations to the Prime Minister's official residence – known as the “money for curtains” scandal – and who did it. paid for Johnson's vacation to the Caribbean island of Mustique.

Johnson was also among dozens of people fined by police last year for attending law-breaking parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns. The “partygate” scandal helped hasten the end of his term as Prime Minister.

Sharp's resignation saves the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, from having to decide whether to fire him. Sunak, a former banker who worked under Sharp at Goldman Sachs, has tried to restore government stability after three tumultuous years under Johnson and a rollercoaster seven weeks under the succession of Liz Truss, who resigned in September after his plans Economic tax cuts have caused financial chaos.

Opposition politicians have accused the Conservative government of undermining the impartiality of the BBC and called for the government to be stripped of the power to appoint BBC bosses.

“This breach has caused indescribable damage to the BBC's reputation and seriously undermined its independence due to Tory corruption and cronyism,” said Labor Party culture spokeswoman Lucy Powell.

Sunak declined to comment on Sharp's potential replacement, saying “there is an established appointment process”.

The loan investigation is the latest uncomfortable episode for the 100-year-old BBC, which is funded by an annual license fee of 159 pounds ($200) paid by all households with a television and overseen by a board of directors. The administration includes both BBC nominees and government appointees. ,

The public broadcaster has a duty to be impartial in its news coverage, but this is often a political football, with some in the conservative government seeing a left-wing bias in its news production and some liberals accusing him of having a conservative bias.

The BBC was plunged into a storm over free speech and political bias in March when its main sports presenter, former England footballer Gary Lineker, criticized the government's immigration policy on social media.

Lineker was suspended – then reinstated after other sports presenters, analysts and Premier League players boycotted the BBC airwaves in solidarity.

Lineker shared his political views again on Friday, tweeting to nearly 9 million followers: “The BBC chairman should not be chosen by the government of the day. Not now, not ever.”