Politics
BBC chief resigns over furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
The BBC chairman resigned on Friday after a report revealed he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in securing a loan for Boris Johnson more than two years ago, as scandals linked to the former Prime Minister's turbulent tenure continue to rock the United Kingdom. public life.
The state-funded national broadcaster came under political pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp had helped set up the credit line weeks before being appointed to the BBC job on the government's recommendation.
The guarantor of the 800,000 pound ($1 million) credit line was businessman Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Johnson who founded a chain of private schools in Canada. The deal was facilitated by Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative Party donor, who arranged a meeting between Blyth and Britain's top civil servant to discuss Blyth's offer of financial aid. It is unclear who actually lent the money.
Johnson was then leader of the Conservative Party as well as British Prime Minister.
A report on the episode by lead attorney Adam Heppinstall, released Friday, reveals that Sharp “failed to disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest.”
The report reveals that Sharp did not disclose his role in the loan guarantee to the BBC's appointments committee before being appointed chairman in early 2021.
“There is a risk of giving the impression that Mr Sharp's appointment was recommended because he assisted… the former Prime Minister in a private financial matter,” Heppinstall wrote in his report.
“There may well be a risk of giving the impression that Mr Sharp would not be independent of the former Prime Minister, if appointed,” he said.
Sharp said he would remain in his role at the BBC until the end of June while it searches for a successor. He said he had “inadvertently” broken disclosure rules and was resigning to “put the interests of the BBC first”.
“I think this matter could well distract from the good work of the company if I remain in office until the end of my term,” he said.
Sharp is the latest in a string of politicians and officials ousted over their association with Johnson, a charismatic and chaotic politician who became prime minister in 2019 and led Britain out of the European Union the next year.
Johnson himself was forced to resign last year after a series of scandals over money, ethics and judgment became too much for his Conservative Party colleagues to bear.
The politician, married three times and father of at least seven children, had a lucrative career as a columnist and author before taking a pay cut when he became prime minister.
While in power, Johnson's financial arrangements sparked investigations into the funding of renovations to the Prime Minister's official residence – known as the “money for curtains” scandal – and who did it. paid for Johnson's vacation to the Caribbean island of Mustique.
Johnson was also among dozens of people fined by police last year for attending law-breaking parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns. The “partygate” scandal helped hasten the end of his term as Prime Minister.
Stay informed. Subscribe to our newsletter
Sharp's resignation saves the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, from having to decide whether to fire him. Sunak, a former banker who worked under Sharp at Goldman Sachs, has tried to restore government stability after three tumultuous years under Johnson and a rollercoaster seven weeks under the succession of Liz Truss, who resigned in September after his plans Economic tax cuts have caused financial chaos.
Opposition politicians have accused the Conservative government of undermining the impartiality of the BBC and called for the government to be stripped of the power to appoint BBC bosses.
“This breach has caused indescribable damage to the BBC's reputation and seriously undermined its independence due to Tory corruption and cronyism,” said Labor Party culture spokeswoman Lucy Powell.
Sunak declined to comment on Sharp's potential replacement, saying “there is an established appointment process”.
The loan investigation is the latest uncomfortable episode for the 100-year-old BBC, which is funded by an annual license fee of 159 pounds ($200) paid by all households with a television and overseen by a board of directors. The administration includes both BBC nominees and government appointees. ,
The public broadcaster has a duty to be impartial in its news coverage, but this is often a political football, with some in the conservative government seeing a left-wing bias in its news production and some liberals accusing him of having a conservative bias.
The BBC was plunged into a storm over free speech and political bias in March when its main sports presenter, former England footballer Gary Lineker, criticized the government's immigration policy on social media.
Lineker was suspended – then reinstated after other sports presenters, analysts and Premier League players boycotted the BBC airwaves in solidarity.
Lineker shared his political views again on Friday, tweeting to nearly 9 million followers: “The BBC chairman should not be chosen by the government of the day. Not now, not ever.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/the-standard/article/2001471932/bbc-chief-quits-amid-furor-over-role-in-boris-johnson-loan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- BBC chief resigns over furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
- Taylor Swift equals Madonna's record of 12 number one albums in the UK | Taylor Swift
- Tennis blazers for men Witt; Mackler breaks record for doubles wins in a single season
- China seeks technological progress but is held back by title-driven research approach
- The video shows a massive tornado moving through Nebraska
- Stock market today: Alphabet and Microsoft push Wall Street towards its first winning week in a month
- Governor emphasizes leveraging technology and innovation to overcome barriers to justice access
- Former Lawrence County, TN Football League President Arrested on Rape Charges
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan and buildings shake…
- Boring phone calls: Stressed out Gen Zers ditch their smartphones for dumb phones | Young people
- 'Either I was born in Bengal in my last birth or…': PM Modi responds to people's 'enthusiasm and love' at Malda rally
- Maroof's emotional farewell cements legacy for Pakistan women's cricket | News