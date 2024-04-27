German media publishes Russian-Ukrainian peace agreement that could have been signed at the start of the war

As revealed by German media The world, only a few points remained open regarding the peace agreement. These negotiations were to be negotiated personally by Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky at a summit meeting – which never took place.

Immediately after the outbreak of war, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators began negotiating an end to hostilities. While the world and Ukrainians were reeling from the Russian invasion, Moscow was trying to get kyiv to capitulate at the negotiating table.

Following Ukraine's increasing successes on the battlefield, Russia has even retreated from its peak positions. The talks eventually led to the first direct negotiations in Istanbul mediated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. at the end of March.

Images from the Bosphorus meeting raised global hopes for a quick end to the war. In fact, the two sides then began to draft a draft agreement.

Permanent neutrality for Ukraine, but EU membership authorized

There was agreement on the fundamental principles of peace. According to Article 1 of the draft treaty, Ukraine committed to permanent neutrality. kyiv has thus renounced any membership in a military alliance. The country's membership in NATO would therefore have been ruled out. The 13 sub-elements of the first article show how broad the definition of neutrality was.

For example, the country agreed to never receive, produce or acquire nuclear weapons, not to allow the entry of foreign weapons and troops into the country, and not to put its military infrastructure, including its airfields and its seaports, at the disposal of another country.

In addition, kyiv has refrained from holding military exercises with foreign participation and taking part in military conflicts. However, according to article 3 of the document, nothing expressly opposes kyiv's accession to the EU.

Security guarantees 2.0

In return, Russia has promised not to attack Ukraine again. So that kyiv could be sure, Moscow agreed that the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia itself – could grant comprehensive security guarantees to Ukraine. In article 5 of the draft treaty, kyiv and Moscow agreed on a mechanism reminiscent of NATO's stand-by clause.

In the event of an armed attack against Ukraine, the guarantor states would undertake to support kyiv in its right to self-defense, enshrined in the United Nations Charter, within a maximum period of three days. This assistance could take the form of joint action by all Guarantor States or by certain Guarantor States. According to Article 15, this treaty should have been ratified in all signatory states in order to guarantee binding force under international law.

In this way, the two parties developed a mechanism very different from the Budapest Memorandum of 1994. At that time, Russia had already assured Ukraine of its territorial integrity. Western states promised kyiv their support in the event of an attack, but did not guarantee it.

But the security guarantees, envisaged in spring 2022, would have subsequently required the agreement of the United States, China, Great Britain and France. Russia also wanted to include Belarus and kyiv wanted to include Trkiye. However, the first objective of the Istanbul negotiators was to create unity between kyiv and Moscow in order to use the text as a basis for multilateral negotiations.

Occupied territories

Crimea and the port of Sevastopol were to be excluded from security guarantees. In doing so, kyiv effectively ceded control of the peninsula to Russia.

The document does not specify exactly which part of eastern Ukraine was to be excluded from the guarantor states' promise. The affected locations had red marks. In the Istanbul communiqué, kyiv reportedly agreed to exclude parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which Russia already controlled before the start of the war. The Russian delegation, on the contrary, insisted that Putin and Zelensky personally determine the borders and put them on the map. The Ukrainian delegation rejected this option.

Russia demanded that in the event of an attack, all guarantor states agree to activate the assistance mechanism. This would have given Moscow a veto to override the defense mechanism. Additionally, Moscow rejected Ukraine's demand that guarantor states could establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine in the event of an attack.

During the discussions, Russia has expressed its willingness to withdraw from Ukraine, but not from Crimea and parts of Donbass, which were to be excluded from security guarantees. Putin and Zelensky were expected to directly discuss the details of the withdrawal. This was confirmed by the publication of two Ukrainian participants in the negotiations, independently of each other.

Ukrainian demilitarization

The question of the size of the Ukrainian army in the future also remained unresolved. kyiv has partially responded to Russia's demands for demilitarization. Moscow demanded that the Ukrainian army be reduced to 85,000 soldiers – around a million soldiers currently serve there. Ukraine has proposed a strength of 250,000 troops.

Opinions also differ on the quantity of military equipment. Russia demanded to reduce the number of tanks to 342, while kyiv wanted to keep up to 800. Ukraine only wanted to reduce the number of armored vehicles to 2,400 units, while Russia demanded to keep only than 1,029.

There was also a big difference in the artillery guns. Moscow planned 519, Kyiv 1,900. kyiv wanted to keep 600 multiple rocket launchers with a range of up to 280 kilometers; according to Russia's ideas, there should have been 96 of them with a maximum range of 40 kilometers. According to Russia's wishes, the number of mortars was to be reduced to 147 and that of anti-tank missiles to 333; according to kyiv's wish, they were to be reduced to 1,080 and 2,000, respectively.

In addition, Russia demanded the destruction of Ukrainian aviation. Moscow demanded the retention of 102 fighter jets and 35 helicopters, while kyiv insisted on 160 planes and 144 helicopters. According to Russian ideas, there should be two warships, while according to Ukrainian ideas, there should be eight.

Additional Russian requirements

According to German journalists, the draft treaty shows how close Ukraine and Russia were to a possible peace agreement in April 2022. But after a promising summit in Istanbul, Moscow made the following demands, to which kyiv n did not access.

Therefore, Russia demanded that Russian be Ukraine's second official languagelift mutual sanctions and end prosecutions in international courts. kyiv also had to legally ban fascism, Nazism and aggressive nationalism.

As The world According to several diplomats involved in the negotiations, there is strong interest in a treaty in spring 2022. After the failure of the offensive on kyiv, Russia withdrew from northern Ukraine and announced that it wanted to concentrate on conquest. territories to the east.

The world quoted an anonymous member of the Ukrainian delegation as saying: It was the best deal we could have gotten. The publication estimates that even after more than two years of war, this agreement still seems favorable in retrospect.

Why the deal failed

Negotiators then predicted that Zelensky and Putin would sign the document in April 2022.

The world writes that a member of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arahamiya, suggested in November 2023 why the two leaders never met. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson then arrived in kyiv on April 9 and declared that London do not sign anything with Putin and that Ukraine must continue to fight.

Johnson later rejected this thesis. However, according toThe world, there is reason to believe that the proposal to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in agreement with Russia has failed at this stage.

