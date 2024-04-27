Negotiations between Erdoan and Biden postponed at White House, official says





A rare meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his American counterpart Joe Biden at the White House has been postponed, a Turkish official told Agence France-Presse on Friday, in the midst of an Israeli military campaign in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza . The talks, initially scheduled for May 9, would be the first meeting at the White House between the two leaders, whose last meeting took place on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania in July. “The visit planned for May 9 was postponed due to a change in Erdoan's program,” the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. “A new date will be decided” after an exchange between the two presidents, added the official. Erdoan's planned visit was never officially announced by the Turkish presidency, but a Turkish official told AFP in March that it would take place on May 9. NATO allies are seeking to rebuild ties strained by a number of disputes, including Turkey's late approval of Sweden's membership in the NATO alliance. “The postponement is a big problem, since Erdogan has been trying – for three years now – to be invited to the White House to meet US President Biden,” said Soner aaptay, director of the Turkey program at the Washington Institute. “Unconditional support” Erdoan's harsh criticism of Israel's devastating response to the October 7 Hamas attack also poses a thorn in bilateral relations. He has often compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and accused the United States of sponsoring the “genocide” of the Palestinians. In a speech in Istanbul on Friday, Erdoan called Netanyahu the “butcher of Gaza.” “Netanyahu, like the villains before him, has etched his name in shame in history as the butcher of Gaza,” he said, while also criticizing Washington for its “unconditional military and diplomatic support” for Israel . Erdoan criticized the US Senate for passing a $13 billion aid package for Israel. Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) government announced export restrictions to Israel earlier this month, after the party suffered a historic defeat in local elections on March 31, losing control many cities. “In order not to upset Biden before his visit, Erdoan hesitated to take tougher measures targeting Israel. Now all bets are off,” said aaptay. Erdoan met this month in Istanbul with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is a frequent visitor. Hamas – designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and Israel – is a rival to the Fatah faction that rules the semi-autonomous Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank. Erdoan reiterated his position on Friday, saying: “We cannot be among those who call Hamas a terrorist organization just because Israel and its Western supporters want us to.” He said Ankara considers Hamas “brothers who defend their homeland against the occupiers.” Erdoan met with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in 2019. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/04/27/erdogans-white-house-talks-with-biden-postponed-official/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos