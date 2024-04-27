Having just become president, Prabowo operates hundreds of kilometers of the Jokowi heritage toll road







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo will bequeath a series of toll roads to the next President-elect, Prabowo Subianto. In the last quarter of this year, when Prabowo takes office, he will receive a multitude of toll roads which are currently in the construction phase. Based on data from the Toll Road Regulatory Agency (BPJT) of the PUPR Ministry, there are at least 6 toll roads inherited from Jokowi in Prabowo with a total of hundreds of km. The first toll road is the Betung – Tempino – Jambi toll road with section 1: IC Bayung Lencir – Sta (123+625) for 7.62 km currently at 52.67% progress, then section 2: Sta 123+625-Sta (134 +629). ) along 11 Km achieved a progress of 48.05% and Section 3: Sta 134+629-IC Tempino 15.47 Km with a progress of 53.41%. Target for completion in the 4th quarter of 2024. “Next, the Probolinggo – Banyuwangi toll road, section 1.1 Gending – Suko, 3.88 km long and section 1.2: Suko – Kraksaan, 9 km long, progressed by 50.04 percent. The target is to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024,” said Head of BPJT Miftachul Munir in a written statement to CNBC Indonesia, Saturday (27/4/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Third, Section 1 of the Solo – Yogyakarta – NYIA KulonProgo Toll Road: Package 1.1 (Kertosuro-Klaten) for 22.30 km with an increase of 83.83% and Section 1: Package 1.2 (Klaten-Purwomartani) for 20.07 km with an progression of 41.45%. . This toll road is expected to be completed in the 4th quarter of 2024. Photo: The Trans Sumatra toll road project is set to accelerate further this year. (Doctor: Hutama Karya)

The Trans Sumatra toll road project is set to accelerate further this year. (Doctor: Hutama Karya) Photo: The Trans Sumatra toll road project is set to accelerate further this year. (Doctor: Hutama Karya)The Trans Sumatra toll road project is set to accelerate further this year. (Doctor: Hutama Karya) “Next, Binjai – Langsa Toll Road Section 3: Tanjung Pura – Pangkalan Brandan 19 km with a progress of 84.83% is expected to be completed in Q4 2024,” Munir wrote. Fifth, the Simpang Indralaya – Muara Enim (Palembang Junction) toll road which is also scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Simpang Indralaya – Muara Enim toll road has a total length of approximately 119 km and is divided into 2 sections, of which section 1 is Simpang Indralaya – Prabumulih 64.5 km long and section 2 Prabumulih – Muara Enim 54.5 km long. “Finally, the Serang – Panimbang toll road, Section 2: Rangkasbitung – Cileles with a length of 24.17 km, progressed by 54.41%, while Section 3: Cileles – Panimbang 33 km progressed by 70 .54% and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024,” Munir said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article These 5 Jokowi Toll Roads Consume The Most Land Acquisition Funds (who who)



