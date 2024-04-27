The British Conservative Party, like the American Republican Party, is in turmoil.

LONDON Five years ago, Britain's Conservative Party won a landslide victory in a general election that contained the outlines of a realignment of national politics. Today, those same conservatives appear headed for one of their worst defeats in a generation, a dismantling of a once-proud party that has occurred with astonishing speed.

According to current polls, the general election which will take place in the coming months, but whose date has not yet been fixed, should allow the reinvigorated Labor Party to return to power after 14 years in minority. Those same polls suggest that Labor could emerge with a majority in the House of Commons that rivals or eclipses its strength after the 1997 election that brought former Prime Minister Tony Blair to power.

The decline and fall of the Conservatives is the story of a political party exhausted and withdrawn after more than a decade in power. Much like the Republican Party in the United States, it is riven by factionalism, marred by scandals and judged by many voters as incapable of dealing with the country's problems, all amplified by a series of leadership changes.

Since 2010, Britain has had five Conservative prime ministers, including three in 2022 alone. One of them, Liz Truss, lasted just seven weeks. This record exceeds the number of Republican Speakers of the House of Representatives in the United States during the same period by one.

The fact that both the British Conservative Party and the American Republican Party face divisions and infighting suggests some parallelism between the two parties. What they share is that they are both engaged in debates about the future of conservatism. But there are limits to the similarities. Even though both parties are in turmoil, they are not exactly the same.

The Republican Party has coalesced around former President Donald Trump. Conservatives, also known as conservatives, have more or less disassociated themselves. As one former British government official put it, the Republican Party has become a Trumpian cult while the Conservatives still operate on more modest democratic principles, at least for now. However, this does not alleviate the difficulties in which the conservatives find themselves.

The question that will arise if the Conservatives lose as much as some polls predict is whether they will be captured by fringe elements, who some analysts fear would make the party much more right-wing and tougher on issues such as 'immigration. , and ever more anti-European; potentially, more Trumpian.

It is almost certain that there will be forces of resistance to such moves, with party members and others calling for a rejection of the extremes and pushing conservatives to return to something closer to traditional conservatism. Right now, the only consensus is that an invigorating internal war for the party's future is looming.

British politics has been through a whirlwind over the past decade: a failed referendum on Scottish independence in 2014, a general election in 2015, the Brexit referendum in 2016 that took Britain out of the European Union, new general elections in 2017, then the elections in 2019, followed by two years of pandemic then the rapid succession of leaders in 2022.

The turmoil has left voters exhausted by politics, as one strategist put it, another parallel with the United States. They are disappointed with the current government and more than ready to make a change, according to strategists from both major parties.

In some ways, the Conservatives never recovered from the Brexit vote, which was never expected to turn out the way it did. The decision to leave the EU forced David Cameron, who had called the referendum hoping voters would say they wanted to stay in Europe, to resign as prime minister. Her successor, Theresa May, struggled to implement the terms of the split as leader of a closely divided party. She resigned at the lowest point of the party's fortunes in spring 2019.

May was replaced in 2019 by Boris Johnson, the bluff former mayor of London, whose combination of charisma, bluster, enthusiasm and big-government conservatism worked at least briefly for his party, including helping produce a big victory months after claiming the top job.

In this election, the Conservatives made significant inroads into areas of northern England that were once Labor Party strongholds. Conservative victories are reminiscent of those of Republicans under Trump among white working-class voters in northern industrial states. These were British districts that had seen their economies collapse, areas where the issue of immigration resonated and where resentment towards elites had grown. These were districts which supported the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Labor inadvertently contributed to the Conservatives' success in 2019. The party was led by Jeremy Corbyn, a far-left politician whose history and views proved anathema to many voters, not only in these working-class areas but also among moderates in the surrounding suburbs. the cities. As in the United States, suburban voters, particularly college-educated women, have shifted their allegiances. But they would not accept Corbyn's policies.

Johnson was neither disciplined nor serious enough as prime minister to be an effective long-term leader. He was ultimately brought down by the scandal known as Partygate. He and his staff were found to have been partying at No.10 Downing Street, in breach of the lockdown imposed on the British public during the pandemic. A 2023 investigation concluded that Johnson had repeatedly misled Parliament about breaking covid rules.

After Johnson was driven from power, conservatives turned to Truss, who presented an aggressive and politically flawed economic agenda that called for deep tax cuts. The plan sparked a backlash in markets and put the country's weak economy in an even more precarious position. Truss was out almost before she could unpack her things.

At that point, the Conservatives chose as prime minister Rishi Sunak, a wealthy technocratic politician who had no public office and had never faced voters in a general election. Over time, he failed to convince voters that he had the strength or vision to turn the country around.

The result of these years of chaos and leadership change is that conservatives could now suffer a double setback compared to 2019: They could lose many of these newly won working-class districts, while getting rid of suburban voters who could not do not support Corbyn but are not particularly alarmed by the current leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer.

Starmer rebuilt the Labor Party, working to purge it of Corbynism and its corners of anti-Semitism. He tried to focus on the broader electorate rather than the narrower segment of official party members. He came to politics late, after a career as a prosecutor. His roots are modest, his politics more left-wing than, say, Blair's a quarter of a century ago. But since becoming party leader, he has cautiously moved his party toward the center. The question remains of how he will govern.

On Thursday, local elections will take place in Great Britain. The Conservatives are expected to suffer significant losses, with perhaps as many as half of the seats they hold up for re-election. However, the two mayoral elections currently in the hands of the conservatives will be the most watched. Losses in these races will be seen as an indicator of a general election bombing and time to press the panic button.

The current view is that Sunak will call a general election at the end of the year, perhaps around the time of the US election. But his team was asked to bring forward this timetable until summer elections, depending on the outcome of local elections.

The Conservatives have been the most enduring political institution in Britain's long history, particularly adept at winning elections. This could prevent Labor strategists from becoming complacent in the face of favorable polls. It also gives conservative strategists hope that the anticipated losses won't be as great as some suggest. But after more than a decade in power, the Conservatives face what could be a long period out of government and, with it, an existential crisis about their future.