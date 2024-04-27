'Unable to compete, Congress is resorting to anti-national agendas': PM Modi







Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress and its allies for “demanding a separate nation by dividing South India”.

“They (the opposition) have come up with the formula 'One year, one prime minister'. If given the chance for five years, there will be five different prime ministers. However, the nation will not tolerate this. This is why they are showing their anger towards the nation. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Congress and. INDI Alliance leaders demand a separate nation by dividing South India. Will the country of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ever accept this? said PM Modi while addressing the election rally in Kolhapur.

He said Congress and its allies “have realized that they cannot match the NDA's record on

PM Modi also attacked the Uddhav faction, calling it the “fake Shiv Sena” and saying Balasaheb must be very upset to see them walking side by side with those seeking to eliminate Sanatan Dharma.

“DMK party, very special in Congress, is misusing Sanatana. They say Sanatana is dengue and malaria. And INDI Alliance invites them to Maharashtra and honors those who talk about destroying Sanatana… What must feel Bala Saheb after seeing this?… The fake Shiv Sena is walking alongside these people… Balasaheb must have been very upset by this, wherever his soul is, it must be upset seeing these activities,” said the Prime Minister.

Last year, Udhayanidhi Stalin son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sparked major outrage with his remarks that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated.

The DMK youth secretary and Tamil Nadu youth welfare minister claimed that Sanatana Dharma is against equality and social justice and equated it with “mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and Corona,” adding that it should be eradicated like these diseases.

PM Modi's remark was aimed at CM MK Stalin's presence in Mumbai during the culmination of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on March 17.

At the rally, the Prime Minister once again highlighted the Congress manifesto, saying the grand old party is “considering imposing an inheritance tax on ancestral properties”.

“The Congress has announced that whatever you earn in your lifetime for your children will not be entirely inherited by your children. The Prince of Congress (an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi) has come up with a formula such that you will not “They are planning to impose inheritance tax on ancestral properties,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Congress, if elected, would bring all Muslims under the OBC quota.

“The Congress is planning to implement its Karnataka reservation model across the country. In Karnataka, the Congress government has made all Muslims OBC, through a law, entitling them to OBC quota,” a declared the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister slammed the Congress for skipping the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in 2017. Ayodhya despite having received an invitation from the temple trust.

“The 500-year-old dream of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has come true. The Congress, which had been preventing the construction of Ram Mandir for decades, also boycotted it. The Congress members also rejected the invitation to the Praan Pratishtha of Ram Lalla Whereas Ansari and his family from Ayodhya, who fought against the Ram temple all their lives, were present at the consecration of the Ram temple after the court ruled in favor of the temple. Prime Minister Modi said.

(With ANI entries) NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on India's opposition bloc, particularly the Congress accusing him of using “anti-national agendas and appeasement measures” to rival the BJP-led party. NDA in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress and its allies for “demanding a separate nation by dividing South India”.“They (the opposition) have come up with the formula 'One year, one prime minister'. If given the chance for five years, there will be five different prime ministers. However, the nation will not tolerate this. This is why they are showing their anger towards the nation. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Congress and. INDI Alliance leaders demand a separate nation by dividing South India. Will the country of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ever accept this? said PM Modi while addressing the election rally in Kolhapur.He said Congress and its allies “have realized that they cannot match the NDA's record on development and that is why they changed their strategy” in favor of “anti-national and appeasement programs”.PM Modi also attacked the Uddhav faction, calling it the “fake Shiv Sena” and saying Balasaheb must be very upset to see them walking side by side with those seeking to eliminate Sanatan Dharma.“DMK party, very special in Congress, is misusing Sanatana. They say Sanatana is dengue and malaria. And INDI Alliance invites them to Maharashtra and honors those who talk about destroying Sanatana… What must feel Bala Saheb after seeing this?… The fake Shiv Sena is walking alongside these people… Balasaheb must have been very upset by this, wherever his soul is, it must be upset seeing these activities,” said the Prime Minister.Last year, Udhayanidhi Stalin son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sparked major outrage with his remarks that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated.The DMK youth secretary and Tamil Nadu youth welfare minister claimed that Sanatana Dharma is against equality and social justice and equated it with “mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and Corona,” adding that it should be eradicated like these diseases.PM Modi's remark was aimed at CM MK Stalin's presence in Mumbai during the culmination of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on March 17.At the rally, the Prime Minister once again highlighted the Congress manifesto, saying the grand old party is “considering imposing an inheritance tax on ancestral properties”.“The Congress has announced that whatever you earn in your lifetime for your children will not be entirely inherited by your children. The Prince of Congress (an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi) has come up with a formula such that you will not “They are planning to impose inheritance tax on ancestral properties,” PM Modi said.The Prime Minister also said that the Congress, if elected, would bring all Muslims under the OBC quota.“The Congress is planning to implement its Karnataka reservation model across the country. In Karnataka, the Congress government has made all Muslims OBC, through a law, entitling them to OBC quota,” a declared the Prime Minister.The Prime Minister slammed the Congress for skipping the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in 2017. Ayodhya despite having received an invitation from the temple trust.“The 500-year-old dream of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has come true. The Congress, which had been preventing the construction of Ram Mandir for decades, also boycotted it. The Congress members also rejected the invitation to the Praan Pratishtha of Ram Lalla Whereas Ansari and his family from Ayodhya, who fought against the Ram temple all their lives, were present at the consecration of the Ram temple after the court ruled in favor of the temple. Prime Minister Modi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections/lok-sabha-election-news/unable-to-compete-congress-resorting-to-anti-national-agendas-pm-modi/articleshow/109650357.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos