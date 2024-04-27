Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to courthouse debate





Former President Donald Trump offered some suggestions after President Joe Biden revealed he was “happy to debate him” ahead of their expected rematch for the White House in November.

Biden said he would debate Trump during an interview with Howard Stern on Friday, while adding that he did not know when or where the debate would take place. Trump responded in a Truth Social article shortly afterward, saying he would debate Biden “ANYWHERE, ANY TIME, ANY LOCATION.”

Trump then offered to debate Biden specifically “Monday night, Tuesday night or Wednesday night at my rally in Michigan,” before proposing to debate the president “tonight – on national television” at the New York courthouse , where he faces criminal charges of tampering. commercial files.

Former President Donald Trump, left, speaks to the media as he arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court, April 26, 2024, in New York. President Joe Biden speaks in Syracuse, New York, on… Former President Donald Trump, left, speaks to the media as he arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court, April 26, 2024, in New York. President Joe Biden speaks in Syracuse, New York, April 25, 2024. After Biden said he would be happy to debate Trump, the former president responded. More photos by Curtis Means-Pool/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Trump, who refused to debate any of his Republican opponents in the 2024 presidential primary, has repeatedly called on Biden to debate him since it became clear they were on an electoral collision course all saying Biden “can’t put two sentences together.”

Additionally, the former president claims that all of his legal troubles — he has pleaded not guilty to 88 counts in four different criminal cases and recently lost several civil trials — were orchestrated by Biden as “election interference.”

Biden's interview with Stern on Friday was the first time he said he would be “happy to debate” the former president, with some of his advisers having opposed the debates out of fear they would cannot “raise Trump”, according to Reuters.

The president said last month that his decision to debate would depend on Trump's behavior, while suggesting in February that Trump was only eager to debate because “he has nothing to do.”

What we know

Trump wrote in his Truth Social article Friday that Biden “just announced he was ready to debate,” but added that “everyone knows he doesn't really mean it.” He then proposed when and where a debate could take place.

“In case he does [mean it]“I say anywhere, anytime, anywhere, an old expression used by fighters,” Trump wrote. “I suggest Monday night, Tuesday night or Wednesday night at my rally in Michigan, a state he is destroying with his EV mandate.”

“Alternatively, he's in New York today, although he probably doesn't know it, and so am I, stuck in one of the many court cases he initiated as election interference against an opponent politics,” he continued. “Let’s have the debate in the courthouse tonight – on national television, I’ll be waiting!”

Views

Newsweek requested comment on the Biden campaign via email on Friday.

After Trump skipped the first GOP presidential debate last year, Democratic strategist Doug Gordon argued in a Newsweek opinion piece that Biden should give the ex-president the same treatment.

“Former President Donald Trump and his team reportedly view the fall 2024 debates with President Biden as 'the key to victory,'” Gordon wrote. “There is no doubt that Biden should deny Trump this opportunity.”

“Trump wants to use the debates to amplify his lies, distract from his legal problems and stir up chaos,” he continued. “Why would Biden give him this opportunity?”

And after

Although Trump has offered to debate Biden anywhere and at any time, an actual meeting between the two candidates is unlikely to be that simple. Debates usually come with a set of rules that both participants must agree to before participating.

Presidential debates are traditionally held with three events in the fall, hosted by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates. A dozen US news organizations urged Biden and Trump “to publicly commit to participating in general election debates ahead of the November election” in a statement released earlier this month.

Around the same time, the Trump campaign urged the debate commission to speed up the schedule and add additional debates beyond the usual three debates. The Biden campaign reportedly has concerns about whether Trump will follow debate rules if and when the events take place.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-gives-joe-biden-venue-debate-1894742 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos