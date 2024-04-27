Jokowi appoints Airlangga as general manager of OECD national team, these are his duties





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appoints the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto as general manager of the national team OECD. This is stated in Presidential Decree (Keppres) no. 17/2024 regarding the national team for the preparation and acceleration of Indonesia's membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs spokesperson Haryo Limanseto said the OECD national team had four tasks. First, organize and coordinate the preparations and acceleration of Indonesia's membership in the OECD. Second, coordinate, negotiate and gather support for the preparation and acceleration of Indonesia's accession to the OECD Convention and other related OECD international legal instruments. Third, identify, categorize the order of priorities and prepare recommendations for adjustments to necessary standards, policies, laws and regulations. Fourth, formulate and implement an implementation strategy for public communication and information dissemination related to the preparation and acceleration of Indonesia's membership in the OECD. “In carrying out his duties as Director General of the OECD National Team, Coordinating Minister Airlangga will be assisted by two vice-presidents, namely the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” he said. -he declared in an official press release cited on Saturday (4/27/2024). Haryo said the appointment of the OECD national team coincided with the OECD Ministerial-Level Meeting (PTM) being held in Paris, France on May 2-3, 2024. The PTM, in which Airlangga will participate, is expected to officially hand over the accession roadmap to Indonesia. After this step, he added, Indonesia will carry out an independent assessment of the conformity of national policies and standards with OECD national policies and standards. “The OECD accession process itself will be a program of structural reforms that the government will continuously implement to become a high-income developed country in line with the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045,” he said. declared. Haryo added that with broad policy references and standards in various sectors belonging to the OECD, Indonesia's accession process should be able to support sustainable structural reform in Indonesia, as well as support the improvement of policies and regulations according to superior benchmarks. According to him, the adjustment of standards and policies will also have the effect of increasing the level of global trust, increasing trade and investment, especially in technological collaboration and innovation, opening access to markets for national exports, to improve the quality of health, education, employment and Infrastructure. Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA channel

