Boris Johnson could be the next Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports

It is one of the highest honors bestowed by a sovereign, but the role of Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports is currently vacant.

Now friends of Boris Johnson have suggested he would be the ideal candidate for the role.

He defended the kingdom against invading Eurocrats, an ally of Mr Johnson said. Given his defense of the national interest, it is difficult to think of anyone more suited to the position of Lord Warden.

Originating in the 13th century, the Lord Warden was traditionally responsible for a series of port towns on the south-east coast of England which supplied ships and men to the Crown each year.

Although this role is largely ceremonial today, it has often been undertaken by members of the royal family or by those who defended Britain in times of war.

Several former prime ministers are among the former holders of this position, including Sir Winston Churchill, the Duke of Wellington and Lord Salisbury.

Mr Johnson's friend continued: He would do it with panache, he would reinvigorate the post and bring it to national eminence.

The last person to hold the office of Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports was Fleet Admiral Michael Cecil Boyce, Baron Boyce, an officer in the British Royal Navy who also sat as a member of the House of Lords.

He served as Lord Warden until his death in November 2022, and the role has remained empty since then. Before him, the role was held by the Queen Mother.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson also declined to say whether he would take on the role. The Cabinet Office said the role would be filled in due course.

Five major coastal ports

The Cinque Ports were the collective name given to five major ports on the south-east coast of England: Sandwich, Dover, Hythe, New Romney and Hastings.

Before the Norman Conquest, they enjoyed a powerful commercial and defensive alliance, with rights of self-government in exchange for the Crown's use of its ships and men each year.

The alliance attracted many other coastal towns in Kent and east Sussex, becoming so powerful that their rights were enshrined in a royal charter in 1155.

Edward I appointed the first Lord Warden in the 13th century to allow the Crown to control the Cinque Ports. The Lord Warden was also Admiral of the Cinque Ports and, from 1267, Constable of Dover Castle.

These titles gave the Lords Warden responsibility for the defense of Kent and Sussex, influence over the appointment of MPs, as well as powers to regulate maritime affairs, including pilots, wrecks and the salvage of goods.

He is unlikely to return to politics in the short term

Mr Johnson resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip last year, almost a year after stepping down as Prime Minister, before the publication of a report on parties during the pandemic at Downing Street during his tenure.

Since leaving politics, he has earned hundreds of thousands of pounds giving speeches at various corporate events around the world.

Earlier this month he refused to rule out a return to frontline politics as speculation grew that he could run for MP again.

The former prime minister told an audience at Georgetown University in Washington that he might re-enter politics if he felt he had something to contribute.

Asked if he would run for MP again, he said: I think it's unlikely in the short term. I think the only circumstances in which someone should run for office is if they have something to contribute.