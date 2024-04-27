Politics
Boris Johnson could be the next Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports
It is one of the highest honors bestowed by a sovereign, but the role of Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports is currently vacant.
Now friends of Boris Johnson have suggested he would be the ideal candidate for the role.
He defended the kingdom against invading Eurocrats, an ally of Mr Johnson said. Given his defense of the national interest, it is difficult to think of anyone more suited to the position of Lord Warden.
Originating in the 13th century, the Lord Warden was traditionally responsible for a series of port towns on the south-east coast of England which supplied ships and men to the Crown each year.
Although this role is largely ceremonial today, it has often been undertaken by members of the royal family or by those who defended Britain in times of war.
Several former prime ministers are among the former holders of this position, including Sir Winston Churchill, the Duke of Wellington and Lord Salisbury.
Mr Johnson's friend continued: He would do it with panache, he would reinvigorate the post and bring it to national eminence.
The last person to hold the office of Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports was Fleet Admiral Michael Cecil Boyce, Baron Boyce, an officer in the British Royal Navy who also sat as a member of the House of Lords.
He served as Lord Warden until his death in November 2022, and the role has remained empty since then. Before him, the role was held by the Queen Mother.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson also declined to say whether he would take on the role. The Cabinet Office said the role would be filled in due course.
Five major coastal ports
The Cinque Ports were the collective name given to five major ports on the south-east coast of England: Sandwich, Dover, Hythe, New Romney and Hastings.
Before the Norman Conquest, they enjoyed a powerful commercial and defensive alliance, with rights of self-government in exchange for the Crown's use of its ships and men each year.
The alliance attracted many other coastal towns in Kent and east Sussex, becoming so powerful that their rights were enshrined in a royal charter in 1155.
Edward I appointed the first Lord Warden in the 13th century to allow the Crown to control the Cinque Ports. The Lord Warden was also Admiral of the Cinque Ports and, from 1267, Constable of Dover Castle.
These titles gave the Lords Warden responsibility for the defense of Kent and Sussex, influence over the appointment of MPs, as well as powers to regulate maritime affairs, including pilots, wrecks and the salvage of goods.
He is unlikely to return to politics in the short term
Mr Johnson resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip last year, almost a year after stepping down as Prime Minister, before the publication of a report on parties during the pandemic at Downing Street during his tenure.
Since leaving politics, he has earned hundreds of thousands of pounds giving speeches at various corporate events around the world.
Earlier this month he refused to rule out a return to frontline politics as speculation grew that he could run for MP again.
The former prime minister told an audience at Georgetown University in Washington that he might re-enter politics if he felt he had something to contribute.
Asked if he would run for MP again, he said: I think it's unlikely in the short term. I think the only circumstances in which someone should run for office is if they have something to contribute.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/04/27/boris-johnson-could-be-next-lord-warden-of-the-cinque-ports/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan's Imran Khan disagrees with 'deal', says prison is better
- Boris Johnson could be the next Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports
- NCIS: Hawaii canceled after 3 seasons on CBS | Entertainment
- Warning issued for 1 billion Google Chrome users to update immediately
- Blinken reiterates importance of cross-strait peace during meeting with Xi
- Jokowi Says Foreign Exchange Lost IDR 170T Due to Residents Seeking Treatment Abroad, Hospitals Must Continue to Innovate
- Flyers advance to A-10 men's tennis championship finals
- This is what a FULL day at Disney's Hollywood Studios looks like
- Zendaya serves tenniscore on the Challengers red carpet. Today, fans are making it a trend.
- Engineers, Strategists, Users, Ethicists
- Uncle nonsense at weddings: Priyanka Gandhi mocks PM Modi's claims that 'wealth distribution' is a wedding joke | News from India
- Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police shares first official statement; watch