Lok Sabha elections: Narendra Modi says Congress is biased against Hindus, Jairam Ramesh calls PM poison | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that the Congress was biased against Hindus. Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict in the VVPAT case, Prime Minister Modi, at a rally in Araria, Bihar, demanded an apology from the party. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that there would be no Modi wave in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He also called the BJP stalwart “poison”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others during an election campaign tour in Bareilly. (PTI) “The first right to the resources of our country belongs to the poor people of this country, irrespective of their religion. The way the Congress has been biased against the Hindus of India for their vote bank, they have been today revealed,” Prime Minister Modi said in a public address. rally in Araria, Bihar. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the opposition had committed a sin by sowing doubt in people's minds about electronic voting machines. He accused the Congress and the opposition of betraying Indian democracy. At another rally in Bihar, he said the INDIA bloc had indulged in appeasement. “THE ''Shehzada' of Congress said something that will be a problem for everyone. He said a survey would be conducted with each family. Families have small properties and savings, women have some jewelry. The “Stree Dhan” is considered sacred. The Congress, which looted the country through corruption, now has its eyes on your properties,” PM Modi added. Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh said there was no Modi wave but only poison allegedly spread by him. “There is no Modi wave in this election, there is only Modi poison,” he added. He accused the Prime Minister of lying about inheritance tax. Reaction to Modi's attack on Congress in Bihar. Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi carried out “the most shameful and false communal rhetoric without any consequences from the Election Commission”. On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi sparked a controversy when he said the Congress had promised to take away hard-earned money from citizens and distribute it to infiltrators and those with many children. The Election Commission took note of his remark and issued a notice to BJP leader JP Nadda. With contributions from PTI, ANI

