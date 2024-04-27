5 takeaways from the first full week of Trump's trial in New York





The first criminal trial of a former president arrived at the end of the first week, with plenty of drama along the way.

Jurors who will decide the fate of former President Trump heard from David Pecker, a former magazine director, Rhona Graff, a longtime Trump aide, and a previously little-known figure in the banking world, Gary Farro.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records. These charges stem from a $130,000 payment made by Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to adult actress Stormy Daniels during the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election campaign.

The money, for which Cohen was later reimbursed to the tune of $420,000, was intended to silence Daniels' claim that she had a sexual relationship with Trump a decade earlier.

Prosecutors say the manner of accounting for Cohen's reimbursement was intended to conceal the true nature of the payments.

Trump denies any illegality and also denies having sexual relations with Daniels. His version of events is that the $420,000 paid in installments to Cohen was a legitimate legal retainer.

Here are the key takeaways from the first week of the full trial.

A former tabloid king holds court

The week's discussions were dominated by David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer and CEO of American Media Inc.

Pecker testified each of the four days the court sat. Now 72, Pecker appeared tired, according to reporters in the courtroom, when he finally concluded his testimony Friday.

Central to Pecker's testimony was the concept of “catch and kill.” The phrase refers to a practice of paying for stories with the intention of having them canceled rather than published.

Pecker detailed how the Enquirer did this with two people other than Daniels.

One of them was a former Trump Tower doorman, Dino Sajudin, who claimed to know that Trump had fathered a child with a woman who was not his wife. Pecker and the Enquirer reporters came to believe that Sajudin's story was false.

The second was Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, who claims to have had an affair with Trump. The former president denies it.

Pecker said the deals were made because he believed the allegations would damage his friend Trump's presidential hopes if they were made public.

He testified that the tabloid published negative articles about Trump's rivals for the 2016 Republican nomination, including Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Ben Carson, also in an effort to help Trump.

Trump's legal team argued that many of these decisions were ones that Pecker, or any tabloid editor, could have made. Trump was good at newsstand sales back then.

The Trump team also suggested that Pecker's testimony could be tainted because the US media entered into a non-prosecution agreement with the Justice Department in 2018.

The big question: election interference?

Two questions are intertwined at the center of the case against Trump.

The first is whether the documents relating to the payments to Cohen were false.

Even if the jury finds that this is the case, it is usually a misdemeanor rather than a felony.

Felony convictions normally depend on whether the alleged falsification of business records is part of another crime.

Prosecutors say the additional crime — although not charged — here involves election interference.

The argument, in short, is that the payments were hidden as part of Trump's campaign to win the presidency — and not simply to spare him personal embarrassment. Therefore, prosecutors say, the payments intended to silence Daniels had the effect of withholding information from voters that they otherwise would have known.

The Trump team opposes this entire narrative.

The battle was framed in harsh terms earlier this week.

Trump's actions were “voter fraud, pure and simple,” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said Monday.

Trump's lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, countered that “there's nothing wrong with trying to influence an election — it's called democracy.”

Trump appears diminished during his own trial

The dynamics of the trial itself tended to give the impression that the former president was a diminished figure.

Unable to respond in the courtroom itself, he listened silently, sometimes shaking his head, to allegations of crimes and sordid personal behavior.

He has spoken to the media outside the courtroom, but those appearances have been brief and the former president lacks the pomp and showmanship he enjoys at his meetings.

Trump even complained several times that the courtroom was too cold. He appeared to close his eyes several times during the procedure.

That's not a great look for a candidate who, at 77, is trying to present himself as a more vigorous alternative to 81-year-old President Biden.

Trump fares better before the Supreme Court

On Thursday, Trump was treated to a legal split-screen.

He was scheduled to appear in court in New York at the same time his lawyers in Washington were arguing before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court case must resolve Trump's claim that he is immune from prosecution for actions he took as president. These proceedings stem from the January 6-related charges brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith.

Oral arguments went well for Team Trump. The court's conservative justices – six in total, including three appointed by Trump himself – seemed receptive to the idea that there might be a distinction between “official” and “private” acts taken by a president. They also seemed open to the idea that some immunity would be granted for official acts.

Any Supreme Court decision allowing some measure of immunity will likely lead to more debate over how that should be defined in the Jan. 6 Trump case.

It is likely that this would put a stop to the affair and the other two – the overly sensitive Mar-a-Lago documents and the attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 election in Georgia – beyond the date of this year's presidential election.

The gag fight in New York is not yet resolved

The New York trial saw a series of twists and turns: the question of whether Trump violated the silence imposed on him by Judge Juan Merchan.

Prosecutors say he did so in 10 social media posts and want him fined $1,000 per post. They say he also violated the order four times during interviews or public remarks.

Trump has continued to denounce the order himself, while his legal team says his comments are legitimate responses to comments his opponents have made about him.

The next silence hearing is set for next Thursday. It was originally set for the day before, when Trump planned campaign rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Mercan agreed to move the date during Friday's proceedings.

