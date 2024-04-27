Omoda presents the E5 and launches PHEV SUVs





BEIJING: Omoda has introduced the E5 electric vehicle (EV) at the ongoing Auto China 2024 show. KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER What drives the overall model of the Omoda E5? The global version of the Omoda E5 is powered by a 61-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion phosphate battery that powers the vehicle's electric motor and controller. What engine do the Jaecoo J7 PHEV and J8 PHEV use? The Jaecoo J7 PHEV and J8 PHEV use a 1.5 liter TGDi engine. The Omoda 05 is a purely electric crossover, which debuted earlier in the Philippines via the recent 2024 Manila International Auto Show. Omoda's E5 presentation was graced by various political figures, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof and Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir. Spanish President Pedro Sanchez (absent from the event) praised the Omoda E5 earlier this month. Globally, the Omoda E5 is powered by a 61-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion phosphate battery that powers the vehicle's electric motor and controller. This battery-electric setup can produce some 201 horsepower (hp) with 340 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. Additionally, the Omoda E5 can provide emission-free driving up to 430 kilometers (km) and an acceleration speed — from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) — of 7.6 seconds. Jaecoo J7, J8 PHEV On the opening day of Auto China 2024, Omoda also launched two new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) from its sister brand Jaecoo. The two are the J7 PHEV and the J8 PHEV. The Jaecoo J7 PHEV is powered by the fifth-generation 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDi) engine mated to a 1DHT150 transmission. It develops around 341 hp with 525 Nm of pulling power. It offers a pure electric range of 88 km and a fuel economy of 4.9 liters per 100 km in hybrid mode. With a full tank and battery, the combined range that can be achieved with an off-road utility vehicle is 1,200 km. Notable features of the Jaecoo J7 PHEV include flush door handles and a set of new 19-inch energy wheels. As for the Jaecoo J8 PHEV, it uses a three-speed DHT hybrid system transmission with the same 1.5-liter TGDi powertrain. Backed by high-power front and rear motors, the J8 can generate up to 596 horsepower with 915 Nm of torque. It accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds. “At this auto show, the J7 PHEV and J8 PHEV made their global debut together, demonstrating the profound technological strength of the Jaecoo series new energy products,” Omoda wrote in a press release. Photos of Omoda and Jaecoo Read also : Omoda 5 EV with 450 km range to be launched in Q4 2023 Omoda and Jaecoo PH strengthen their after-sales service with DB Schenker PH Omoda global sales cross 147,000 units in 2023

