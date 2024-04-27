Donald Trump's week of legal drama explained





NEW YORK (AP) Even by Donald Trump standards, this has been a dizzying week.

The first criminal prosecution of a former president began in earnest with opening statements and testimony in a lower Manhattan courtroom. But the action quickly expanded to more than half a dozen cases in four states and the nation's capital. Twice during the week, Trump's lawyers appeared simultaneously in different courtrooms.

The collision of so many cases in the span of five days underscores the challenges Trump will face as he campaigns for the White House again while his legal cases intensify. As the presumptive Republican nominee sought to talk about the economy and other issues, his message was repeatedly overshadowed by the latest developments across the country.

Here's how the week went and what lies ahead:

MONDAY

The week began with a moment for the history books, with prosecutors presenting a criminal case against a former U.S. president to a jury for the first time. In opening statements, prosecutors told jurors that secret payments to an adult film actor constituted a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election, while Trump's lawyers argued the case was unfounded. The testimony then began with David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, giving the audience the most tangible look yet at the allegations.

It also gives the clearest picture yet of Trump's defense and how he mixes his roles as candidate and criminal defendant. Trump begins and ends the day by appearing before waiting reporters at the courthouse, complaining about having to be present and commenting on the cold in the courtroom or making remarks about national news without report.

In a separate but nearby courthouse, one of Trump's lawyers reached a deal with New York state lawyers over a $175 million bond Trump posted to stay a major civil fraud judgment which he is appealing in a separate case.

TUESDAY

Trump returned to court where prosecutors began by urging the judge to convict Trump of contempt for social media posts that they said violated a silence order that bars him from attacking witnesses, jurors and others involved persons. The judge did not immediately rule on the request but appeared skeptical of the defense's arguments that Trump was only responding to other attacks.

Pecker, a longtime friend of Trump, testified the rest of the day and said he was committed to helping suppress damaging stories about Trump during the 2016 election.

WEDNESDAY

With the trial not scheduled for Wednesday, Trump did not travel to the Manhattan courthouse from his namesake penthouse. But he posted a message at 2 a.m. on Truth Social, his social media platform, criticizing the judge and did it again later that day in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, more court documents were unsealed in Florida in another criminal case in which federal prosecutors accused Trump and two of his staffers of mishandling classified documents after he left the White House. Although the case has progressed at a sluggish pace in recent months and appears unlikely to go to trial this year, the documents show, among other things, the warnings Trump received from his associates to return the money to him. sensitive files which he was later accused of possessing.

Beyond the cases in which Trump is charged as a defendant, Arizona's attorney general on Wednesday indicted 18 of his associates for their role in overturning Trump's defeat in that state to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Trump was characterized in the Arizona case as an unindicted co-conspirator.

In a similar case in Michigan, a state investigator said he considered Trump an unindicted co-conspirator in the case against fake voters in that state.

THURSDAY

Trump's hush money case in New York state court resumed Thursday. But prosecutors began the day arguing to the judge that Trump had again violated the silence order with social media posts and comments he made early that morning during a court stop. countryside at dawn in the city.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has yet to rule on whether Trump is in contempt. Pecker then resumed his testimony. Boris Epshteyn, a longtime Trump aide who was among 18 indicted in Arizona the day before, listened in the courtroom.

At the same time, in Washington, the U.S. Supreme Court was considering whether Trump could be sued for his efforts to undo his loss to Biden. The justices in their questions appeared skeptical of Trump's claims of absolute immunity from prosecution, but a few appeared to signal that they had reservations about the charges, which could lead to a delay in this trial beyond the election of November.

In New York federal court on Thursday, a judge denied Trump's request for a new trial in a defamation case in which he was ordered to pay $83.3 million to a columnist for his social media attacks following his allegations that he had sexually assaulted her.

FRIDAY

The secret trial continued Friday in New York, with Pecker's testimony closing and Trump's lawyers seeking to discredit him. Two other witnesses, Rhona Graff, Trump's longtime executive assistant, and Gary Farro, banker to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Epshteyn sat in the courtroom again.

THIS COMING WEEK

The silent affair in New York is not expected to resume until Tuesday due to a long-scheduled day off for Monday. Testimony is expected to continue Thursday and Friday, giving Trump the opportunity to make campaign stops in Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the judge scheduled an early morning hearing on the prosecutor's latest attempt to punish Trump for his gag order.

And in the case of Arizona, details could emerge about charges against Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and former attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Sixteen of the 18 people indicted by a grand jury were charged with conspiracy, fraud and forgery for their roles in submitting a false slate of electors to Congress; the state attorney general has not yet confirmed the charges against the other two defendants. The indictment clearly states, based on their statements and positions, that it is Giuliani and Meadows, but the charges against them are still redacted.

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix contributed to this report.

