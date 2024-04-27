Blinken meets Xi as US pressures China to end support for Russia

The tone of Washington's relations with Beijing has improved markedly since a Chinese balloon drifted above the United States in early 2023, sparking American allegations of Chinese espionage.

A summit in California in November between Xi and President Biden led to the resumption of bilateral military-to-military contacts, new efforts to limit the role Chinese companies play in the global fentanyl trade, and discussions about the risks of artificial intelligence.

But as Blinken participated in meetings in Beijing on Friday with Xi and other senior Chinese officials, a series of thorny security and economic questions arose, including China's aid to Russia's efforts to revive its arms industry, China's military position in southern China. Sea and disputes over Taiwan.

U.S. officials say China has supplied Moscow with optics, microelectronic components, drone engines and other materials that, while not lethal weapons, have nevertheless strengthened Russia's military industry to a critical stage of the conflict with Ukraine.

By 2023, 90% of Russian imports of microelectronic products, important for the production of missiles, tanks and planes, came from China, according to U.S. officials. Beijing, US officials add, has also helped Russia improve its satellite capabilities for the war in Ukraine.

Upping the ante, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he plans to visit China in May. The visit will mark Putin's first trip abroad since his re-election in March and underscores the priority the Kremlin places on developing its security and economic ties with Beijing.

China has responded to Western calls not to supply weapons to Russia, but a vibrant trade between the two neighbors in so-called dual-use goods, which have military and non-military applications, has boosted Moscow's efforts to rebuild its military industry, which has been limited. by Western sanctions.

President Biden complained about exports of dual-use goods during a call with Xi earlier this month. U.S. officials, meanwhile, have encouraged European countries, which have extensive trade relations with China, to also pressure Beijing on the issue.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that U.S. officials were preparing sanctions that would exclude some Chinese banks from the global financial system if Beijing rejects its demands.

Chinese officials have repeatedly complained that the United States is seeking to hinder its economic development by limiting its access to advanced chips and going after some of its major technology companies, such as Bytedance, owner of TikTok, while selling weapons to Taiwan.

Overall, China-US relations are beginning to stabilize,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the start of his Friday meeting with Blinken. But at the same time, negative factors in the relationship continue to grow and China's legitimate development rights have been unreasonably suppressed and our core interests are facing challenges.

Ukraine is not the only case in which the United States accuses China of protecting Moscow's interests. Earlier this week, the United States and Japan introduced a United Nations Security Council resolution to try to prevent the deployment of a nuclear anti-satellite weapon that U.S. officials have accused Russia of developing. This measure reaffirms the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, which prohibits the placing of weapons of mass destruction into orbit.

The United States criticized China for its abstention on the resolution, which Russia vetoed.

“Despite our multiple attempts to build consensus, China has shown that it prefers to defend Russia as a junior partner,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN, said on Wednesday.

One area in which incremental progress was expected is in the fight against narcotics. Curbing the global trade in fentanyl, which is the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 49, is a priority for Biden in this presidential election year.

In the months since Xi and Biden met in California and agreed to restart their joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, the two countries have convened a series of high-level meetings on the issue, including to explore ways to coordinate law enforcement activities.

We appreciate the work that has been done since then to build this cooperation,” Blinken told China's Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong in a separate meeting Friday. Much more needs to be done to make a lasting impact. “

The main sticking point is the role of Chinese companies in producing chemicals used to make fentanyl and other drugs. For years, these chemicals, called precursors, were openly sold on the Internet, creating a market for drug cartels to contact their suppliers.

China has been slow to impose limits on these chemicals, a source of frustration for U.S. officials. In March 2022, for example, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs added three of these precursors to a list of internationally scheduled chemicals. Member States were then required to implement the corresponding rules at national level.

Two years later, China has still not scheduled the purchase of chemicals. China said last year it was programming three new precursors, but did not say when that would be completed.

