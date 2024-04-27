Politics
PM Modi accuses Indian bloc of divisive politics
BOMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attacks on the Indian bloc on Saturday, accusing it of trying to create division in the country and engaging in a policy of appeasement. He said the sole aim of the Congress-led opposition blocs is to form a government and plunder India.
The Prime Minister held an election rally in Kolhapur to campaign for BJP candidate Sanjay Mandlik, who is contesting against Congress' Chhatrapati Shahu, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Attacking the INDIA bloc for its alleged divisive agenda, Mr. Modi said, “The INDIA bloc aims to sharpen and divide India into North and South. The people of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's country will never support their divisive politics.
At the rally, Mr. Modi reminded the crowd that INDIA bloc leaders did not attend the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple. The INDIA bloc is so committed to a policy of appeasement that it celebrates Aurangzeb in the land of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The DMK has equated Sanatan with dengue and malaria, he said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were also present at the rally.
The prime minister said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had worked towards permanent solutions to problems for the past 10 years, while the INDIA bloc aimed to facilitate “systemic looting”.
Mr. Modi said: The Shehzada of Congress (referring to Rahul Gandhi) aims to impose inheritance tax to loot the people of India. They aim to conduct a comprehensive survey on a caste-based resource survey. The INDIA bloc aims to plunder the Indian people to fill their coffers.
Stating that the NDA has improved prospects and opportunities for common people through initiatives like 'Startup India', Mr. Modi said, “Today, India is the third largest startup ecosystem and the second largest mobile phone manufacturer thanks to the progressive policies undertaken by the NDA.
Later, Mr. Modi also held an election rally in Goa, where he attacked the Congress for spreading lies about EVMs. He reiterated his accusation of appeasement against the Congress.
The 2024 elections are the battle between two distinct ideals. The NDA works for the development of the country, while the INDIA bloc is only concerned with its selfish goals and the well-being of its families, Mr. Modi said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/politics/pm-modi-accuses-india-bloc-of-divisive-politics-891408
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Phenom releases massive wave of HR technology innovations: Talent Experience Engine, Next Generation AI Agent, New Platform Experience, Talent Acquisition & Talent Management Updates |
- This UAE-based Indian cricketer is inspired by Imran Khan
- PM Modi accuses Indian bloc of divisive politics
- Pakistan New Zealand cricket | Sport
- Violence and revenge: loving but fiery Bollywood moms
- Google announces $1 billion for data center expansion in Loudoun, Prince William County
- A 2.9 magnitude earthquake hits New Jersey
- Blinken meets Xi as US pressures China to end support for Russia
- Donald Trump's week of legal drama explained
- News anchor Poppy Harlow announces departure from CNN | National Entertainment
- Bucknell University
- 3 Fashion Stocks to Buy Before Summer 2024 Heats Up