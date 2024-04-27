PM Modi accuses Indian bloc of divisive politics

BOMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attacks on the Indian bloc on Saturday, accusing it of trying to create division in the country and engaging in a policy of appeasement. He said the sole aim of the Congress-led opposition blocs is to form a government and plunder India.

The Prime Minister held an election rally in Kolhapur to campaign for BJP candidate Sanjay Mandlik, who is contesting against Congress' Chhatrapati Shahu, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Attacking the INDIA bloc for its alleged divisive agenda, Mr. Modi said, “The INDIA bloc aims to sharpen and divide India into North and South. The people of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's country will never support their divisive politics.

At the rally, Mr. Modi reminded the crowd that INDIA bloc leaders did not attend the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple. The INDIA bloc is so committed to a policy of appeasement that it celebrates Aurangzeb in the land of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The DMK has equated Sanatan with dengue and malaria, he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were also present at the rally.

The prime minister said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had worked towards permanent solutions to problems for the past 10 years, while the INDIA bloc aimed to facilitate “systemic looting”.

Mr. Modi said: The Shehzada of Congress (referring to Rahul Gandhi) aims to impose inheritance tax to loot the people of India. They aim to conduct a comprehensive survey on a caste-based resource survey. The INDIA bloc aims to plunder the Indian people to fill their coffers.

Stating that the NDA has improved prospects and opportunities for common people through initiatives like 'Startup India', Mr. Modi said, “Today, India is the third largest startup ecosystem and the second largest mobile phone manufacturer thanks to the progressive policies undertaken by the NDA.

Later, Mr. Modi also held an election rally in Goa, where he attacked the Congress for spreading lies about EVMs. He reiterated his accusation of appeasement against the Congress.

The 2024 elections are the battle between two distinct ideals. The NDA works for the development of the country, while the INDIA bloc is only concerned with its selfish goals and the well-being of its families, Mr. Modi said.