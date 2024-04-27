This UAE-based Indian cricketer is inspired by Imran Khan





CP Rizwan, Kerala-born Indian cricketer in the UAE team, taking inspiration from Imran Khan, expresses his desire to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup while looking for a permanent place in the team.

The 36-year-old cricketer leads the UAE in the ICC World Cup 2022 in Australia. A year later, he lost his place in the team and the central contract with the Emirates Cricket Board. He hopes to regain his place in the ODI team and help the team qualify for the event.

I have a big dream to play in the ODI World Cup 2027 and score a match-winning hundred, said Rizwan, who scored a match-winning ODI hundred against the Ireland Test team in 2021, in his interview with Khaleej Times .

He would be 39 years old by the time of the next ODI World Cup. However, he is not afraid of age-related limitations.

My goals are big and when your goals are big, the obstacles will also be bigger, he said.

But I still believe it's about performance, not age. If you look back, Imran Khan's best performance came at the age of 42 when he won the 1992 World Cup (as captain of Pakistan). Sachin Tendulkar was 37 when he won the World Cup in 2011.

So you will see many great cricketers who have defied age to perform at a high level. Of course, I am always willing to give opportunities to young people, but when it comes to performances, age should not be a factor.

He is a qualified engineer and has opened his cricket academy in Dubai. At the moment, I don't have a contract, I don't have a job. I hope the cricket academy will help me achieve financial stability, he said.

Having a regular income is important. I always believe that if you continue to do the right things, things will fall into place.

