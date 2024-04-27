Politics
Man dies and four people arrested after unusually strong heroin circulated in Devon
Eight other people were treated in hospital after police learned Friday the drugs were circulating locally.
A man has died and four people have been arrested after an “unusually strong batch” of heroin was circulated in north Devon, leading police to declare a major incident.
Eight other people were treated in hospital after they believed they had taken some of the drugs in Westward Ho!, Bideford and Barnstaple, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
Emergency services partners in the area declared a major incident on Friday evening due to the threat to the drug community after police became aware at around 5pm of a batch of drugs being circulated locally class A.
Following a police investigation, two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled substance.
The major incident was closed on Saturday morning.
North and West Devon Local Policing Area Commander, Superintendent Toby Davies, said: “As soon as we were informed of the problem this substance was likely to cause on Friday evening, we did everything we could to possible with our partners to reach out to the drug using community. warn them of the potential danger they faced.
“We continue to work with our health partners to warn people who may be addicted to drugs to exercise extreme caution.
“However, we would like to reassure the community that we believe this is now under control.
“If anyone is concerned they may be in danger or be in the company of someone suffering from a medical episode, we ask them to contact 999 to get the appropriate medical help.”
The College of Policing defines a major incident as “an event or situation requiring response under one or more emergency services major incident plans” and which “will generally involve the involvement of a large number of people, directly or indirectly.
|
