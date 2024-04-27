Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque praises President Erdogan's position on Palestine





Esteemed Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque and former Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine, Sheikh Ikrime Sabri, congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his speech at the 5th Jerusalem Platform Inter-Parliamentary Conference for the Turkish leader's position on Palestine. Sabri congratulated Erdogan for his speech at the 5th Jerusalem Inter-Parliamentary Platform Conference and called for cooperation with Turkey. In a written statement, Sheikh Ikrime Sabri, who is also Chairman of the Supreme Islamic Council of Jerusalem, expressed his deep gratitude for President Erdogan's unwavering support and positive stance towards the Palestinian cause. Sabri praised Erdogan's commitment to justice and underlined the sincerity of his efforts to defend the rights of the Palestinian people. “Islamic countries should cooperate with Turkey” “We appreciate the positive position of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which is on the right track. It comes from a heart that believes in the merits of the Palestinian cause,” said Sheikh Ikrime Sabri. Sheikh Ikrime Sabri highlighted Turkey's diplomatic and media efforts to support the Palestinian cause. He stressed the need to take additional measures to protect the rights of the Palestinian people. Calling for action, Sheikh Sabri urged Arab and Islamic countries to cooperate with Turkey to end attacks against Palestinians. Sabri stressed the need to build Islamic unity against Israel's genocidal campaign, highlighting the enormous support Israel receives from the United States and Western powers. The death toll rises The devastation inflicted on Palestinian lives by Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza over the past six months has reached staggering levels. According to reports, more than 76,000 Palestinians were injured and more than 34,000 tragically lost their lives. The fact that nearly 14,000 children were among the dead highlights the devastating impact of the violence on Gaza's most vulnerable population. The severity of the situation led to accusations of “genocide” against Israel by the UN Security Council, reflecting the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Recent events have highlighted new horrors with the discovery of 392 bodies in mass graves in areas previously occupied by the Israeli army. Despite all these developments, Israeli attacks, which began on October 7, continue and Israel is preparing for a ground operation against Rafah, a city of 1.4 million civilians. Source: AA

