“I would rather stay in jail than…”: Imran Khan says there is no negotiation or agreement with Pakistani government | World News





Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan has said he would rather stay in prison for nine more years than strike a deal with those who enslaved his country. The PTI boss categorically ruled out any agreement with those “who enslaved the country”. In a message to the leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the occasion of the 28th Foundation Day of the party, Khan said that the worst dictatorship was imposed on the country, which was in becoming the basis for the destruction of the economy, government, democracy and the justice system. Khan also called on every individual to play their role in stopping the country's descent into ruin.

This is my message to the nation: I will make whatever sacrifices are necessary for real freedom, but I will never compromise on my freedom or that of my country, the former Pakistani prime minister said. The cricketer and politician further claimed that he was kept behind bars for the last nine months due to false and concocted cases.

I will stay in prison if necessary for another nine years or more, but I will never make an agreement with those who enslaved my nation, he said in his message.

25 1996 #28YearsOfStruggle pic.twitter.com/DCAgkir1hS Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 25, 2024

Since losing power in April 2022, the 71-year-old former cricketer-politician has been convicted in at least four cases. Khan is currently incarcerated in Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi in connection with these convictions. After disagreements with the powerful military, Khan's political party faced a crackdown. Many party members were arrested or left the party after violence erupted following Khan's arrest last year.

Khan's party chief Shehryar Afridi recently said he was ready to talk with the army chief and other military leaders for the country's security. They will not discuss with other political parties like the PPP or the PML-N. Afridi called these parties “rejected” and said they could only discuss with the military leadership. He also said that if these parties abandon their positions, then the PTI will decide whether to work with them or not.

Afridi mentioned that Khan wanted to speak with the army from the beginning, but there was no response. If there had been a response, they would have made it public.

Earlier, PTI chief lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said Khan was under pressure to accept a deal, but the PTI denied holding secret talks with the army. In the February 8 elections, PTI-backed independent candidates won more than 90 seats in the National Assembly. However, the PMN-L and the PPP formed an alliance after the elections, preventing Khan's party from forming a government. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/world/prefer-to-remain-in-jail-rather-than-imran-khan-says-no-negotiation-no-deal-with-pakistan-govt-2744551.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos