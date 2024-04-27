PM Narendra Modi says NDA leads 2-0 after two phases of Lok Sabha polls





In a heightened attack on opposition bloc INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was the BJP-NDA combine which was leading 2-0 after voting for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections ended. “Kolhapur is called the football hub of Maharashtra. Football is very popular among local youth. If I talk to you in football terminology, yesterday after the completion of the second phase, BJP-NDA is leading 2-0 “, PM Modi” said at an election rally in the city. PM Modi said the INDIA bloc is already committed to two “personal goals”, “anti-nationalism” and “politics of hatred”. The Prime Minister did not fail to allege once again that the members of the INDIA bloc had resorted to anti-national and appeasement policies. “The DMK, which is very special to the Congress, is misusing Sanatana. They have called Sanatana Dharma dengue and malaria. And the INDI Alliance invites them to Maharashtra and honors those who talk about destroying Sanatana. Bala Saheb (Thackeray ) must have been very upset by this,” added the Prime Minister. He called it a fake Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray's faction), which “walks shoulder to shoulder with DMK people”. Continuing his criticism of India's Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc, Prime Minister Modi said the alliance is so obsessed with vote bank politics that it has allied itself with supporters of Aurangzeb, the 17th century Mughal emperor . PM Modi also slammed opposition parties for promising to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if voted to power. The Prime Minister also castigated the opposition parties for refusing to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, despite several invitations. “They forgot everything and went to the gates of Congress to invite them (to the consecration), but they also rejected that. What will you do with someone who rejects Ram?” » PM Modi asked the crowd. In the latest attack on the 'redistribution of wealth' clause in the Congress election manifesto, PM Modi reiterated: “The party which always disrespected Babasaheb (Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar) is now planning to steal from Dalits and those deprived of their reserve. “ PM Modi went on to add that the INDIA-MVA bloc has only one agenda: “Form government, make money”. On his government's initiatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded the large gathering at a rally that the Center had created a separate Ministry of Cooperation and launched a movement for women empowerment through self-help groups . Published on: April 27, 2024 To agree

