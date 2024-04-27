China seeks to influence and interfere with upcoming US presidential elections, says Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during the last day of his three-day visit to China, said the United States had observed signs of Chinese attempts to influence and possibly interfere “in the coming US presidential elections, despite earlier assurances from Chinese President Xi Jinping to refrain from such actions. CNN reported.

In an interview with CNN On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared his observations on Chinese attempts to influence the upcoming US elections. The comments came after his visit to China, where he spent hours discussing various controversial topics with senior Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping. Key issues discussed during his visit included US technology controls and Beijing's support for Moscow.

Blinken said he reiterated President Joe Biden's message, which he conveyed to Xi Jinping during their summit in San Francisco last November, not to interfere in the 2024 US presidential elections.

Following this, Xi promised that China would not do so. We've seen, generally speaking, evidence of attempted influence and arguably interference, and we want to make sure that that is disrupted as quickly as possible,” Blinken said when asked if China had so far violated Xi's commitment to Biden.

“Any interference by China in our elections is something that we look at very carefully and is completely unacceptable to us. So I wanted to make sure they heard that message again,” he added.

Blinken further noted that there are concerns that China and other countries are playing on existing social divisions in the United States through influence campaigns, according to the report.

Beijing has consistently said it does not interfere in US elections, citing its principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. However, China, or entities believed to be linked to Beijing, have faced allegations of political interference in other countries, such as Canada.

Despite its official position, these allegations suggest that China's actions are not always consistent with the principles it has publicly stated.

Blinken's visit to China, his second in less than a year, is part of a series of high-level engagements aimed at repairing relations and building on progress made during the Biden-Xi summit at the end of last year. These recent interactions indicate a gradual expansion of previously tense bilateral communications between the two countries.

We are (now) focused on the areas where we are working to cooperate, but we are also very frank about our differences and that is important if we want to avoid the competition we are in turning into conflict,” said Blinken.

(With contributions from ANI)

Published: April 27, 2024, 08:32 IST

