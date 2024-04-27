Connect with us

Politics

China seeks to influence and interfere with upcoming US presidential elections, says Antony Blinken

China seeks to influence and interfere with upcoming US presidential elections, says Antony Blinken

 


US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during the last day of his three-day visit to China, said the United States had observed signs of Chinese attempts to influence and possibly interfere “in the coming US presidential elections, despite earlier assurances from Chinese President Xi Jinping to refrain from such actions. CNN reported.

In an interview with CNN On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared his observations on Chinese attempts to influence the upcoming US elections. The comments came after his visit to China, where he spent hours discussing various controversial topics with senior Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping. Key issues discussed during his visit included US technology controls and Beijing's support for Moscow.

Also read: Partners, not rivals: Xi Jinping has a message for Antony Blinken as TikTok ban threatens China

Blinken said he reiterated President Joe Biden's message, which he conveyed to Xi Jinping during their summit in San Francisco last November, not to interfere in the 2024 US presidential elections.

Following this, Xi promised that China would not do so. We've seen, generally speaking, evidence of attempted influence and arguably interference, and we want to make sure that that is disrupted as quickly as possible,” Blinken said when asked if China had so far violated Xi's commitment to Biden.

“Any interference by China in our elections is something that we look at very carefully and is completely unacceptable to us. So I wanted to make sure they heard that message again,” he added.

Also Read: TikTok Ban in US: Why Did India Ban the Chinese App and How Is It Different From the US Ban? Explain

Blinken further noted that there are concerns that China and other countries are playing on existing social divisions in the United States through influence campaigns, according to the report.

Beijing has consistently said it does not interfere in US elections, citing its principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. However, China, or entities believed to be linked to Beijing, have faced allegations of political interference in other countries, such as Canada.

Despite its official position, these allegations suggest that China's actions are not always consistent with the principles it has publicly stated.

Also read: Sell TikTok or face a ban: US passes bill forcing China-based owner ByteDance to sell it

Blinken's visit to China, his second in less than a year, is part of a series of high-level engagements aimed at repairing relations and building on progress made during the Biden-Xi summit at the end of last year. These recent interactions indicate a gradual expansion of previously tense bilateral communications between the two countries.

We are (now) focused on the areas where we are working to cooperate, but we are also very frank about our differences and that is important if we want to avoid the competition we are in turning into conflict,” said Blinken.

(With contributions from ANI)

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: April 27, 2024, 08:32 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/china-us-bilateral-ties-presidential-elections-2024-joe-biden-antony-blinken-xi-jinping-tiktok-11714179116767.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: