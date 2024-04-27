Death of poet Joko Pinurbo, Butet: loss of his brother Sinorowedi

YOGYAKARTAKOMPAS.com – Poet Joko Pinurbo would have died on Saturday (27/4/2024) this morning.

This news is approved by the culture YogyakartaButet Kartaredjasa.

“When I wake up, I read a lot WA cellphone I. “This morning I just learned that at 7:00 a.m. I woke up and read the news,” said Butet, contacted on Saturday (27/4/2024).

Throughout his life, Butet and Joko Pinurbo were very close.

In fact, Butet called Joko Pinurbo Sedulur Sinorowedi or, translated into Indonesian, means someone who has a very close relationship, like a brother or sister.

“You often confide in me, inside and out I know everything (you often confide in me, inside and out I know everything),” Butet said.

The last time Butet met him was on March 27, when he came to his house. At that time, according to Butet, Joko Pinurbo was no longer in good health.

“I could see his knees, his hands. When I come, I cheer him up, hoping for a miracle. “Jokpin I am teapot arep ngancani nyengget miracle (Jokpin I came to accompany you to win a miracle),” Butet said.

“Because I had a miracle, I was able to live again, so I decided to let René reunite because I wouldn't be nervous. 'Laugh with me,' he said.



