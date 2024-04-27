'Modi Sarkar is gone…': Chidambaram thanks PM Modi amid Lok Sabha polls

Connect with us

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constantly criticizing his party's agenda.

Chidambaram on Platform X wrote that between April 5 and 19, Prime Minister Modi ignored the Congress manifesto. Thanking Prime Minister Modi, the former Indian Finance Minister added that after the first phase of the April 19 elections, the manifesto had acquired a new stature.

Chidambaram also asked questions on the social media platform about the changes in the promotion of the saffron party amid the Lok Sabha elections.

“Modi Sarkar is gone. It was BJP Sarkar for a few days. Since yesterday, it is NDA Sarkar… Have you noticed the drastic change that has happened since April 19?” » asked Chidambaram.

Recently, Chidambaram hit back at the BJP and Prime Minister Modi by saying that if the Congress comes to power, all women's 'mangalsutras' will be under threat.

In an interview with NDTV, the veteran politician said, “Whatever the BJP has said in the last three-four days, especially from the Prime Minister on down, is complete rubbish. Show me a word called redistribution anywhere in the manifesto, which is 45 pages long. Show me the phrase “redistribute wealth” anywhere, unless they are reading a manifesto written by ghosts, hired by the BJP, in invisible ink, it is not in our manifesto.

On the BJP's claims that the Congress would issue reservations to Muslims if voted to power, Chidambaram said, “Where is this in the manifesto?” All the statements made by BJP leaders in the last four days are completely imaginary. manifest. I challenged them publicly.”

Terming the BJP manifesto as a “cult”, Chidambaram told NDTV: “They have nothing like our agenda, our promises. Our manifesto became the topic of discussion all over India. Therefore, they make up imaginary stories and attack us. »

Published: April 27, 2024, 1:13 p.m. IST

