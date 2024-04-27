PDIP no longer considers Jokowi as a cadre, this is Kaesang's response

help – General Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Kaesang Pangarep, was reluctant to comment on the status of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who is no longer a cadre of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP). He maintained that it was his domain.

“I don't know, but again, it's another party's business, I'm not involved, I'm not in charge of the cooking,” Kaesang told reporters on Saturday (27/ 4).

Kaesang did not deny that he was ready to welcome Jokowi as a PSI cadre. “But again, PSI is open,” he explained.

Previously, Chairman of the PDI-P DPP Honorary Council Komarudin Watubun emphasized that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka were no longer party cadres wearing the bull's head symbol at the white muzzle.

Komarudin emphasized that since Gibran decided to become a vice presidential candidate (cawapres), he is no longer a PDIP cadre.

“Gibran is no longer a party executive. “I have said it since he made this decision,” said Komarudin at the PDIP DPP office, Jalan Diponegoro, Central Jakarta, Monday (22/4) evening.

Likewise with President Jokowi, said Komarudin, Jokowi is no longer part of the PDIP cadre.

“Ah, people are already there. How can you say that you are still part of the PDI Perjuangan? “It’s true,” Komarudin said.