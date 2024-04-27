The United States and China argue about most issues, but at least they continue to talk.





BEIJING US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concludes his latest report visit to China with a stop at a Beijing record store where he purchased albums by Taylor Swift and Chinese rocker Dou Wei, a symbolic nod to the cross-cultural exchange and understanding he had been promoting for three days. Music, he said Friday night at the Li-Pi store on his way to the airport, is the best connection, regardless of geography. Yet the swifts Midnights and Dou Weis Black Dream could just as easily represent the seemingly insoluble divisions in the deeply troubled relationship between the world's two largest economies, which both sides accuse each other of, publicly and privately. Blinken and his Chinese interlocutors, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, have all discussed these divisions while extolling the virtues of maintaining open communication channels to manage these differences and avoid misunderstandings and miscommunication. calculation. Blinken has gone out of his way to defend the importance of U.S.-China trade at all levels. In Shanghai, he ate at a famous dumpling restaurant, attended a Chinese basketball playoff game, and visited American and Chinese students at the New York University branch. In his official meetings with Chinese leaders in Beijing, he repeatedly spoke of improving relations over the past year. But he also stressed that the United States is increasingly concerned about Chinese policies and practices on the local, regional and global stages. And, he added, the United States will not back down. America will always defend our fundamental interests and values, he said. On several occasions he criticized Chinese overproduction of electric vehicles which threatened to harm U.S. and European automakers and complained that China was not doing enough to stop the production and export of synthetic opioid precursors. At one point he bluntly warned that if China did not end support for Russia In the defense industrial sector, which the Biden administration says has allowed Russia to escalate its attacks on Ukraine and threaten European security, the United States would act to stop it. I made it clear that if China didn't solve this problem, we would, Blinken told reporters after his meeting with Xi. Chinese officials have been equally blunt, saying that while relations have generally improved since the low point reached last year following the downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon, they remain tense. The two countries should help each other succeed rather than harm each other, seek common ground and reserve their differences rather than engage in vicious competition, and honor words with deeds rather than saying something. thing but do the opposite, Xi told Blinken in a not-so-veiled accusation of American hypocrisy. Wang, the foreign minister, said China was fed up with what it sees as U.S. interference in human rightsTaiwan and South China Sea and efforts to restrict its trade and relations with other countries. The negative factors in the relationship continue to grow and develop and the relationship faces all sorts of disruptions, he said. He urged the United States not to cross China's red lines regarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests. Or, as Yang Tao, director general of North American and Oceania affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, put it, according to the official Xinhua News Agency: If the United States still regards China as its main rival, relations Chinese-American relations will continually face difficulties. troubles and many problems. Still, Blinken insisted on engagement at all levels. He announced a new agreement to hold negotiations with China on the threats posed by artificial intelligence, but lamented a shortage of American students Fewer than 900 Chinese are currently studying in China, compared to more than 290,000 Chinese in the United States. He said both sides want to increase that number. This interests us because if our future leaders, whether in government, in business, in civil society, in climate, in technology or in other areas, if they are able to collaborate, “They want to be able to solve big problems, if they want to be able to overcome our differences, they will need to know and understand each other's language, culture and history,” he said. But he added a caveat that the Chinese are likely to take as a dig. What I told my PRC counterparts during this visit is that if they want to attract more Americans to China, especially students, the best way to do that is to create the conditions that enable learning to flourish everywhere, from free and open discussion of ideas, to access to a wide range of information, to ease of travel, to confidence in the safety, security and confidentiality of participants, Blinken said. These are problems that neither Taylor Swift nor Dou Wei can overcome.

