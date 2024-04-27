Pakistani court bars Imran Khan and his wife from making 'provocative' statements against military, judiciary – Goemkarponn





ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to refrain from speaking out against state institutions – the military establishment and the judiciary , while also asking the media not to highlight “political or inflammatory” statements made. by the accused. The court said Imran had made provocative political statements that “amounted to obstructing judicial functions”, according to Dawn.

Justice Rana Nasir Javed, while ruling on a petition seeking a fair trial in the Al-Qadir Trust case where the couple is accused, barred the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife from s to speak out against the “institutions”, stating that they not only “disrupt judicial decorum but also amount to obstructing judicial functions such as the administration of justice”.

The judge also asked journalists to refrain from publishing political and inflammatory stories targeting state institutions and officials and to adhere to the guidelines of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), which prohibit discuss pending matters. Notably, Imran had dealt several blows to the establishment during his interactions with the media in the courtroom.

The former prime minister alleged that premeditated frauds marred the Punjab by-elections, accusing the Punjab Police of indulging in fraud. Democracy is based on the rule of law and the conduct of free and fair elections, but we have witnessed a law of the jungle. Police interference in Punjab by-elections is deeply worrying, Imran said during a media interaction at Rawalpindis Adiala Prison.

He further said that the recent by-polls were held in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) rules, asserting that no cases of fraud occurred in the province. There is currently no semblance of democracy in the country. This rigging was a preventive measure, motivated by fear of the events that unfolded on February 8,” Imran added.

In a dramatic statement recently, Imran said his wife Bushra Bibi was fed food mixed with toilet cleaner which caused daily stomach irritation, according to media reports. In his words. Bushra Bibi, 49, is currently detained at their Bani Gala residence in Islamabad after being convicted in a corruption case and another linked to her illegal marriage.

Imran made the allegations during the hearing of a corruption case before an accountability court in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, the Express Tribune reported. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder said a doctor recommended conducting tests on Bushra Bibi at Shifa International Hospital, but the prison administration remained adamant about conducting the test at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

