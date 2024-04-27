Priyanka Gandhi warns BJP will amend Constitution if returned to power, calls PM Modi a mehengai man





In a fiery speech on Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that its top echelons were hiding their intentions to amend the Constitution if they regained power. Addressing a public rally at Dharampur village in Valsad tribal district, Priyanka Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a man of 'mehengai' (inflation) amid rising prices. “BJP leaders and candidates say they will change the Constitution. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi denies it. This is their tactic,” Gandhi asserted, while expressing apprehensions over the BJP's alleged strategy. The Congress leader warned: “First, they will always deny what they want to do. But after coming to power, they will implement it. They want to change the Constitution to weaken ordinary people and deprive them of the rights given to them by our Constitution. “. His criticism was accompanied by portrayal of Prime Minister Modi as a “Superman” political figure in the elections, but failed to alleviate the economic burden faced by the people. “BJP leaders are portraying the PM as powerful and saying that chutki bajake ladai rukva dete hai (he can stop Russia-Ukraine war with just a snap of his fingers). So why is he unable to eliminate poverty like that,” she asked. Gandhi further highlighted the plight of tribal communities, particularly in Gujarat, focusing on issues such as inflation, unemployment, land loss and violence against women. She asserted that the Congress manifesto addressed these concerns, promising initiatives such as an urban employment scheme mirroring MGNREGA, and pledged to tackle the country's jobs deficit by providing around 30 lakh vacancies in government. Taking aim at Prime Minister Modi's recent rhetoric on wealth redistribution, Gandhi dismissed his claims as scare tactics, questioning their feasibility and accusing him of diverting attention from pressing issues such as education, health and inflation. The Congress leader urged voters to hold Prime Minister Modi accountable for her actions, especially during her visits to Valsad, where she demanded an apology for her alleged deception. “He is the first Prime Minister of our country to lie in this way. He has abused our entire family, be it my mother, my grandmother, my grandfather, my brother (Rahul Gandhi) and my husband . But we never worried about it,” she said. asserted. Valsad constituency is expected to witness a face-off between Congress' Anant Patel and BJP's Dhaval Patel in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat up for grabs in the third phase of the general elections on May 7, the political battleground looks set to be intense, following the BJP's historic sweep in the state in the elections of 2014 and 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/india/story/priyanka-gandhi-warns-bjp-will-change-constitution-if-it-returns-to-power-calls-pm-modi-a-mehengai-man-427217-2024-04-27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

