Electric car gift from President Jokowi – Niaga.Asia





MAMUJU.NIAGA.ASIA — President Joko Widodo's visit to SMK Negeri 1 Rangas, Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi Province, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, brought its own blessings to the school. President Jokowi gave a gift that will transform the way students learn at vocational school: an electric car. Against the backdrop of the school building standing since 1998 and damaged by the Mamuju earthquake in 2021, President Jokowi announced this good news in front of hundreds of students from SMKN 1 Rangas. This is not just an aid, but a symbol of the government's great efforts to advance vocational education and technology in Indonesia. There was a demand earlier, because at the training site there were only combustion cars, the old manual cars, although now there are many and in the era of electric cars, so we need to practice what is inside an electric car. “This afternoon, I sent an electric car to train, not to drive,” the president said, greeted by loud applause from students and teachers. As promised by President Jokowi, that afternoon, an electric car was immediately sent from Makassar City, South Sulawesi Province and arrived the next day. The car with environmentally friendly technology was received directly by the director of Rangas 1 Vocational School, Mahmud. Director of SMKN 1 Rangas also shared his gratitude for this help. According to him, so far the school he runs has several equipment for students' learning practice. However, for cars, students are limited to only learning about cars with manual transmission technology. “Thank God, after the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, he provided assistance in the form of an electric car which, God willing, our students will use in the future for training,” said he declared. Students from SMKN 1 Rangas, such as Fadli and Adrian, expressed their joy. Fadli, who had never seen an electric car before, felt happy and inspired. This adds to our insight. “Previously we only trained with manual cars,” Adrian said. Arisa, another student from SMKN 1 Rangas, expressed her thanks to the president. “This car is very useful to us because it increases our capabilities for the future because it is likely that electric cars will be widely used by the public,” Arisa said. This initiative not only opens a new technological window for students of SMKN 1 Rangas, but also shows the importance of education adapted to current developments. With the donation of this electric car, SMKN 1 Rangas is now one of the Indonesian schools ready to face the new era of sustainable transportation. President Jokowi, through this action, not only repairs damaged infrastructure, but also builds a solid foundation for innovative and sustainable vocational education. This measure, which is not the first time taken by President Jokowi, confirms the government's commitment to continue improving the quality of vocational education in various regions, including Mamuju. Source: Press, Media and Information Office Setprés | Editor: Saoud Rosadi Post Views: 254 Label: JokowiElectric vehiclesEducation

