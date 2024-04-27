How the Trump trial is unfolding in the Maga world: sublime indifference, collective shrug | Donald Trump trial





In an America, he cuts a diminished and humiliated figure during media coverage that stretches from morning to night. He looks considerably older and he seems annoyed, resigned, perhaps angry, broadcaster Rachel Maddow said after seeing Donald Trump up close in court. He seems like an unhappy man to be here.

But in the other America, that of Fox News, far-right podcasts and Make America Great Again (Maga), the trial of the former president for a case involving a secret payment to an adult film artist is taking place. unfolds very differently.

Here, anger at what is seen as political persecution meets another emotion: sublime indifference. Barely a handful of Trump supporters bother to demonstrate every day in front of the court in New York, a Democratic stronghold. The trial receives less attention in conservative media, which prefers to devote airtime to other national news, including protests on college campuses against the war in Gaza.

This divergence means that, with television cameras banned in the courts, two rival narratives are forming around the first criminal trial of a former American president. In one story, Trump is a womanizer who falsified business records to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election. In the other, he is the victim of a Justice Department plot to deprive the Republican nominee of victory in 2024.

Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, said: “The decisions in these orbits are already made. If you listen [far-right podcaster] Steve Bannon, you won't be convinced by any other outcome except not guilty. If you're hyperventilating over media coverage that testifies to Donald Trump's guilt, then you won't be happy unless he's found guilty.

The trial, which began in earnest this week with arguments from the prosecution and defense, would already be devastating for any conventional politician. Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified about his tabloid efforts to protect Trump from stories that could hurt his electoral chances by using a catch-and-kill system. The wayward defendant is also awaiting a decision on whether he will be held in contempt for violating his silence, an offense for which he has been charged 14 times.

A supporter waves a Trump-themed flag outside Manhattan Criminal Court as Trump attends his hush money payment trial in New York on April 25. Photograph: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

The trial has dominated cable news networks such as CNN and MSNBC as they have been criticized for their obsession with details such as Trump's daily ride to court and his behavior once inside. But in the Maga universe, there is a collective shrug.

Matt Gertz, a senior fellow at the watchdog Media Matters for America, said: The right-wing media really doesn't want to talk about this week. You see CNN and MSNBC covering the trial pretty much throughout its unfolding, while on Fox it's one of many stories they're covering that isn't a particularly big one at that.

Fox News, America's most-watched cable television channel, has also downplayed Trump's past dramas, such as the impeachment trials and the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack, Gertz noted. You see a similar situation where the media provides constant coverage of major news events and Fox News feeds its audience its typical mix of culture war and avoids talking about what is clearly bad news for their candidate of choice.

When pro-Trump networks turn to the trial, they offer viewers a different narrative than the one that dominates CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times and the Washington Post. After the hearing ends, Fox News regularly broadcasts live Trump's rants against the judge, Biden and the cold temperature of the courtroom.

He needs sun. He needs activity. He needs to take a walk. It Needs ActionJesse Watters, co-host of The Five

This also amplified his account of martyrdom. Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, told Fox News: “It literally sounds like some civil rights workers in Mississippi in the 1960s. Jesse Watters, co-host of The Five on the same network, said concerned that it is unfair to force a nearly 80-year-old man to sit hour after hour. It's not healthy, he said. He needs sun. He needs activity. He needs to take a walk. He needs action. It's truly cruel and unusual punishment to force a man to do this, and every time he moves they threaten to throw him in jail.

They even defended Trump who regularly mocks Biden as Sleepy Joe for falling asleep in court. Sean Hannity, a Fox News host, said on his radio show: By the way, I think I would fall asleep if I was there. His colleague Laura Ingraham added: I too would fall asleep at this trial.

Gertz observed: “In fact, they argue that it is good not to be able to fall asleep in the middle of your own trial. These are people who have spent the last few years attacking Joe Biden for allegedly being too old and too weakened to be president. They understand that their viewers, to the extent that they are interested in the trial, want to hear wholehearted support for Donald Trump, and so they are finding ways to provide it.

The trial provoked fury from the far right and calls for reprisals. Mike Davis, a lawyer and Trump ally, told the Bannon War Room podcast that Democrats are leading a criminal conspiracy to violate President Trump's civil rights and vowed to rain hell on these Biden Democrats. Davis warned: I would tell these guys, lawyer.

Donald Trump appears in court with his lawyers Emil Bove, left, and Todd Blanche during his trial April 25 in New York. Photo: Getty Images

Interviews with longtime Trump supporters have shown that the split-screen of media coverage translates into viewing the trial. There is no indication that the spread of accusations that Trump falsified business documents to conceal a hush money payment is changing opinions.

Steve Robinson, 75, an engineer and entrepreneur from Leesburg, Virginia, is following the trial via the right-wing channels One America News Network and Newsmax and, occasionally, Fox News. No CNN, he said.

Robinson commented: The charges are trumped up and it is a travesty of justice. It's embarrassing for us as a country that this is happening when there's no evidence and there's no harm to anyone and it's obviously a political witch hunt. Leftists take advantage of it.

Lynette Kennedy McQuain, 63, an insurance saleswoman in Lost Creek, West Virginia, said, “New York should be spending its tax dollars on criminal behavior, on things that are happening in the city, rather than to try to overthrow a former president. It's not illegal to pay money to silence something if you want to.

I know the lawsuit exists. I know the basics, but I really don't care what they say, Trump supporter.

The current trial is considered potentially the least serious of the four criminal cases against Trump, but is likely to be the only one completed before the election. McQuain added: “We've gotten to the point where there's so much going on that you wonder where it's going to end.

How many more trials are we going to put Donald Trump through? He is running for president again. Come on, this is a little crazy for me. The whole country sees it that way, except for a few people on the left who just want to have Trump. Legally, we have a whole bunch of other things we could fight against.

Michael Sheppard, 42, a homebuilder from Canton, North Carolina, who followed the lawsuit closely through the social media platform X, said: I know the lawsuit exists. I know the basics, but I really don't care what they say.

Sheppard believes it's common to pay someone out of court if the alternative turns out to be more expensive. He plans to vote for Trump in November, but added: “I wish we had someone who was up to Trump. Wins over a centrist.

Opinion polls have tightened in recent weeks, with Biden narrowing the gap over Trump. It's unclear what impact the trial will have on the election. The former president himself is unlikely to testify, but the court will likely hear sordid and sordid details that even Trump's allies in the media might find hard to resist. He's not out of danger yet.

Charlie Sykes, political columnist and author of How the Right Lost Its Mind, said: The danger of this trial for Trump and for the right-wing media is that many of the details will be quite salacious, quite dramatic and easy to understand.

People are going to understand a Playboy model saying I had an affair, as opposed to some of the more obscure things. It will be interesting to see how the right-wing media reports on this. Fox News is going to be torn between what is quite compelling and what is also quite damaging.

But the experience of the past eight years suggests that Trump's base understands who he is and is willing to accept him, sexual peccadilloes and all. Sean Spicer, his first White House press secretary, said: “I would say after four years of Trump in office and almost four years of Biden, people have pretty much decided who they're going to be with and that's going to be largely an advantage. -elections without voting.

I don't think anyone seeing anything on TV or reading online right now can learn anything new about Donald Trump.

