The Next Era of Global Superpower Competition: A Conversation with David Sanger of the New York Times





Listen: In 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at a summit and described their boundless friendship. But how close is this friendship really? Should the United States be concerned about its growing military and economic cooperation? On the GZERO Global Podcast, Ian Bremer speaks with Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger to talk about China, Russia, the United States and the fight for global domination in the 21st century. Sangers' latest book, New Cold Wars: Chinas Rise, Russias Invasion, and Americas Struggle to Defend the West, examines the increasingly unstable new geopolitical era where the United States, China, and Russia vie for power and influence like never before. Bremmer and Sanger discuss the U.S. intelligence failures that led to today's geopolitical reality, what the United States must do to combat growing cooperation between our two greatest adversaries, and why semiconductor factories are more important to national security than aircraft carriers. Subscribe to the GZERO World podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcheror your favorite podcast platform, to receive new episodes as soon as they are published.

