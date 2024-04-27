Trump on trial: what we learned from David Peckers' testimony | US News





On file: Pecker, wrapped

We have now completed our first week of testimony in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump and have a major witness on the books.

David Pecker, former CEO of American Media Inc (AMI) and CEO and publisher of the National Enquirer, finished his testimony Friday afternoon after cross-examination by Trump's legal team and a rapid second round of questions from the prosecution and defense. .

Prosecutors had a few main goals with Pecker:

Showing that Pecker and Trump engaged in an illegal conspiracy to influence the 2016 election. Establishing the AMIs' catch-and-kill pattern of buying negative stories about Trump to keep them secret. Showing how close Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen was to Trump. future testimony on the falsified payment scheme Trump allegedly used to reimburse Cohen after he paid to prevent adult film star Stormy Daniels from speaking to the public about her alleged affair with Trump before the 2016 election

They all seemed to have achieved them, to varying degrees.

Pecker said he agreed to help Trump keep bad stories out of the news, repeatedly saying he promised to be the Trump campaign's eyes and ears for problematic stories, a assertion he repeated while being questioned by Trump's lawyer on Friday.

He explicitly and repeatedly said he did it to improve Trump's electoral chances. When asked why he paid $150,000 to buy former Playboy model Karen McDougal's story to keep it quiet, he said he and Cohen didn't want the story to embarrass Mr. Trump or embarrass or harm the campaign.

He talked about specific meetings he had with Cohen and Trump, and made it clear that Cohen regularly spoke to him on the boss's behalf.

And Pecker's testimony established a pattern that Trump sought to get others to buy women's silence to help his campaign, establishing post-election payments from Trump to Cohen.

How Trump's lawyers tackled PeckerTrump's discussions with his lawyer Emil Bove in Manhattan State Court in New York, April 26, 2024. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Even though Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, poked holes in some specific points raised by Pecker during cross-examination Thursday and Friday, he did not appear to do much to undermine the overall credibility of Trump's testimony. Pecker.

Here are some highlights from the cross-examination:

ignore past newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Wednesday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Bove asked Pecker to confirm that he had published negative articles about Hillary Clinton long before Trump asked him to target his political opponents, and agreed that it made good business sense to publish these articles. He got Pecker to admit that he captured and killed stories for other celebrities. Bove also questioned Pecker's memory, saying he listed two different periods for the first time he met with Trump about his campaign. These things happened a long time ago. Even when you do your best, and I'm sure you do, it's hard to remember what people were saying almost 10 years ago, Bove said. The Guardian made an appearance! Bove had Pecker say that the Enquirer often repackaged other media outlets' negative stories about Trump's political opponents and spent a few minutes talking about the Guardians' reporting on Ben Carson as an example.

Some of Bove's cross-examination seemed nitpicky and a little desperate. Bove, at one point, pressed heavily on Pecker's federal non-prosecution agreement, asking Pecker whether, in a meeting with the Manhattan district attorney, his lawyers had challenged the accuracy of the wording of the agreement. Pecker countered, saying it was a disagreement over verbiage, with one side saying buy and the other saying sell.

When prosecutors had a chance to question Pecker again, they got him to say that the non-prosecution agreement was accurate, including the part where he attested that the main purpose of the agreement between Peckers company and McDougal had been to prevent his story from surfacing while he was running for president. Other benefits in the deal his company had with her, Pecker said, were included in the contract essentially as a disguise to hide their true intent.

After Pecker finished his day, prosecutors moved on to the next witnesses, a group of minor names who testify to confirm specific details from other stories.

The first was Rhona Graff, Trump's longtime executive assistant.

Graff said her lawyers were paid by Trump and she was there under subpoena. She testified that McDougal and Stormy were in Trump's email contacts and that she had a vague memory of seeing Daniels at Trump Tower at one point, although under cross-examination Trump's lawyers told her said she thought Daniels had been there as a possibility. actor for The Apprentice. Graff said Trump was a fair and respectful boss. Trump said something to her as she left the courtroom, appearing to thank her.

Next on the stand was Gary Farro, a Flagstar Bank employee who had Cohen as a client and whose testimony was used to verify a paper trail of Cohen's banking information around the time of the 2016 election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/apr/26/david-pecker-testimony-highlights-trump-hush-money-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos