



SO. Farewell then Dan Poulter. The Central Suffolk MP today left the Conservatives to join the Starmer army, launching a twin attack on his former party's handling of the NHS. The Conservatives, says Poulter, are now little more than a nationalist party that has abandoned compassion as part of a drift ever further to the right. Ouch. One place where there is certainly little sympathy for Poulter today is the WhatsApp chat of Tory MPs, where his former colleagues react with a mixture of mockery and fury. Didn't he resign in 2019? Alex Stafford asked, calling Poulter a person trying to be someone. I didn't even know he was an MP! added Sara Britcliffe while Chris Clarkson opted for brevity and labeled Poulter An arse. What is honorable is to quietly announce a departure and slip away, said Conor Burns. Doing it a week before the election, in a whirlwind of publicity, suggests a dirty little deal. Sad and disappointed, Thrse Coffey meanwhile made a prediction about Poulter's future plans: I also expect that he will be rewarded with a Labor peerage in due course. Others chose to focus on Poulters' lackluster participation in Parliament. Vicky Ford shared a list of attendees at the Energy Security Select Committee, noting that Poulter had been too busy to attend any of its eight meetings between June 2023 and January 2024. He was a very busy man, he said. is true, Sarah Dines pointed out, with Heather Wheeler noting how he took an extra $80,000 on top of his doctor's salary. I think he left when someone finally called and noticed he was missing, Paul Scully joked. I think I've seen him once in the last five years. Such anger is also reflected in Poulters' local association, with Suffolk councilor Sam Murray. Tweeter: Good riddance. I'm so glad I no longer have to apologize for his lack of regular presence at North Ipswich. We work so hard in North Ipswich as a Conservative group and have had to carry it for years and make many excuses for its regular cancellations. Too bad for him, we wish him good luck, eh?

