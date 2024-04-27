Selection of NATO chief will be guided by 'strategic wisdom and fairness,' says Erdogan





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the decision on the new NATO chief “will be made within the framework of strategic wisdom and fairness.” Addressing a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at Vahdettin Palace in Istanbul, President Erdogan said: “No one should have the slightest doubt that we will make our decision within the framework of wisdom strategy and equity. » Rutte recently declared his candidacy to be the next NATO Secretary General. High trade volume between Turkey and the Netherlands President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte hold a joint press conference after their meeting at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, Turkey, April 26, 2024 (Photo AA) Highlighting economic ties between Turkey and the Netherlands, Erdogan noted that the volume of trade between the two countries amounted to $13.9 billion last year. He expressed Turkey's aspiration to increase it first to $16 billion and then to $21.4 billion. “With $6.4 billion in investments, Turkish entrepreneurs employ some 80,000 people in the Netherlands,” added President Erdogan. President Erdogan highlighted the importance of Rutte's visit for bilateral relations between the two countries, saying they reviewed various aspects of cooperation and affirmed their determination to elevate bilateral relations. “We noted that our trade and economic relations continue to deepen and strengthen. The Netherlands is the largest foreign investor in Turkey,” added President Erdogan. Netherlands' support for viewing Turkey-EU relations as a 'strategic and fair' perspective President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte hold a joint press conference after their meeting at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, Turkey, April 26, 2024 (Photo AA) Addressing relations with the EU, President Erdogan stressed the importance of quickly launching work aimed at modernizing the customs union. He underlined Turkey's expectation of the Netherlands' support in approaching EU-Turkey relations from a “fair and strategic perspective”. Preparations for the NATO summit in Washington in July were also discussed, with President Erdogan stressing the importance for the incoming Secretary General to prioritize NATO's role in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security. Furthermore, Erdogan stressed the importance of efforts by allies to remove sanctions, restrictions and obstacles in the defense industry. He mentioned sharing these points with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who announced his candidacy for the post of secretary general. Addressing terrorism, President Erdogan stressed the importance of not tolerating any terrorist organization, particularly the PKK and its extensions, in the spirit of alliance. Netherlands welcomes Turkey's efforts in Gaza Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after an Israeli attack on the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, April 26, 2024 (AA Photo ) Concerning Gaza, Erdogan stressed the expectation of necessary measures for a ceasefire, peace and stability. In his speech, Rutte acknowledged the long-standing relations between Turkey and the Netherlands and addressed various issues, including Gaza and Ukraine. He praised Turkey's role in efforts to end the war in Gaza and resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Rutte highlighted Turkey's geopolitical importance and influence in the region, saying Turkey is a crucial ally for NATO's southern wing and plays a central role in regional stability and relations. transatlantic flights in general. He stressed that Turkey represents the second military power in NATO after the United States. Source: Writing

