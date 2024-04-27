Bill Barr's remarks on Donald Trump's floating executions spark concern





Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr's comments Friday regarding Donald Trump's threats to execute a White House leaker sparked concern and worry on social media.

In an interview with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins on Friday evening, Barr was asked if he remembered when the former president said the person should be executed who leaked information that he was going to a bunker during protests against the death of George Floyd in front of the White House in 2020. .

“I remember him being very angry about it. I actually don't remember him saying 'execute,' but I wouldn't dispute that,” Barr said. “The president would lose his temper and say things like that. I doubt he would have.”

Collins then asked Barr if Trump would say things like that on other occasions.

“I think people took him too literally sometimes and he would sometimes say similar things to let off steam, but I wouldn't take it literally every time he did it. Ultimately , it would This won't be executed and you could make sense of it.

Then-President Donald Trump is seen with then-Attorney General William Barr at the White House in Washington, DC on September 23, 2020. Barr's comments on Friday were regarding Trump's reported threats to 'execute a White House leaker… Trump is seen with then-Attorney General William Barr at the White House in Washington, DC on September 23, 2020. Barr's comments Friday regarding threats reported by Trump's execution of a White House escapee has sparked concern and concern on social media. More AFP/Getty Images

During the interview, Barr also doubled down on his comments that he would vote for Trump over President Joe Biden in 2024, and said, “I think the real threat to democracy is the progressive movement and the Biden administration. »

However, last year, Barr spoke to Collins about Trump's alleged role in the 2020 election interference investigation: “Someone who engaged in this kind of intimidation about a process which is fundamental to our system and to our self-government should not be anywhere near the Oval Office.”

In response to Barr's CNN interview, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, posted on X, formerly Twitter, “So the US AG heard a sitting president talking about killing people and it wasn't a big deal for him??? Bill Barr said of course I would vote for Trump again… he's not the threat… it's the liberals and their AGENDA agenda !”

“Ultimately, it would not be achieved. “Maybe it wasn't done because ultimately he thought he'd probably go to jail if he did,” the former special agent and FBI lawyer also posted on , Asha Rangappa.

“Barr says he wouldn't take Trump 'at face value' every time he talked about executing people — meaning there were times when Barr took him at face value the letter ?” ABC News reporter Will Steakin posted on X.

“Big surprise, Trump craves the power to order individual executions and mass repression,” Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University, wrote on X.

“Also, it's pretty alarming that no one resigned after hearing this to tell the American people. And that was when adults were around. Imagine what happens next time,” he said. posted lawyer Daniel Miller on X.

In an email response to Newsweek on Saturday regarding Barr's comments to Collins, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung referenced Trump's Wednesday post on Truth Social.

“Wow! Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who failed a lot of great people by failing to investigate voter fraud in our country, just endorsed me for president despite the fact that I called him a ” weak, slow, lethargic, courageless and lazy.” (New York Post!). Since I greatly appreciate his wholehearted support, I am removing the word “Lethargic” from my statement. Thanks Bill. MAGA2024!” wrote the former president.

On Friday, Collins prefaced his question to Barr about Trump's alleged execution comment by noting a post on X from former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin, who posted Thursday: “I was in the Oval Office with Trump when he told a WH staffer that he believed leaked an embarrassing story about him that should be executed.”

Griffin's post was in response to arguments by the former president's lawyer, D. John Sauer, before the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday in support of Trump's claims that presidential immunity should protect him from criminal charges in the federal election interference case brought by Jack Smith, a special counsel at the Justice Department. Trump has maintained his innocence in the matter.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked Sauer whether that would include granting former presidents immunity for ordering the military to assassinate a political rival. Sauer then suggested he would be eligible for immunity “depending on the circumstances.”

“The fact that Trump has repeatedly announced that he is executing people while in office is particularly terrifying in the context of his current campaign for full presidential immunity,” wrote journalist Aaron Rupar on x.

Griffin said on in the White House bunker in May 2020 in the middle of Floyd. protests.

The death of Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned in the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer, sparked protests across the country in the spring and summer of 2020. The protests in Washington, D.C., sparked the one of the highest alerts. on the White House complex since the attacks of September 11, 2001. According to the Associated Press, Trump spent nearly an hour in the White House bunker, designed for use in emergencies such as terrorist attacks .

In response to Collins' interview with Barr, Griffin concluded on X Saturday Morning: “Bill Barr doesn't even seem to believe what he's saying. He can barely look @kaitlancollins in the eyes throughout this entire interview. A masterclass from Kaitlan.”

Update: 04/27/2024, 3:13 p.m.: This article has been updated with additional information.

