Xi and Blinken exchange small nods despite significant gap

The areas in which the United States and China can work together appear to be shrinking rapidly, and the risks of confrontation are increasing. But it was clear Friday that both countries were trying to salvage what they could.

Preserving a semblance of cooperation — and the difficulty of achieving it — was at the heart of a meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese leader Xi Jinping Friday in Beijing. It's the latest effort by the rivals to keep communications open even as disputes intensify over trade, national security and geopolitical frictions.

Officials from both countries said they had made progress on a few smaller, pragmatic fronts, including setting up the first U.S.-China negotiations on artificial intelligence in the coming weeks. They also said they would continue to improve communications between their militaries and increase cultural exchanges.

But on fundamental strategic issues, each side had little hope of moving the other, and they seemed wary of the possibility of descending into new conflict.

China has accused the United States of working to stifle its technological progress and encircle its interests in the Pacific.

The Biden administration is deeply concerned that cheap Chinese exports are endangering American jobs and is threatening new sanctions against China if Beijing does not reverse its support for Russia in its war in Ukraine.

“Russia would find it difficult to continue its assault on Ukraine without support from China,” Blinken said Friday at a pre-departure news conference. “I made it clear that if China didn’t solve this problem, we would.”

Blinken said he had pressed China to take additional steps to stem the flow of materials used to make fentanyl, including prosecuting those selling chemicals and equipment.

He said the issue of TikTok, the Chinese social media platform that faces a potential U.S. ban in nine to 12 months under a law passed this week, was not raised.

In a sign of how relations between the two countries — which hit perhaps their lowest point in decades last year — had stabilized in recent months, Chinese officials struck a more conciliatory tone Friday than during Blinken's last visit in June.

“China is happy to see a confident, open, prosperous and prosperous United States,” Xi told Blinken, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. “We hope that the United States can also view China's development in a positive light. »

Blinken told Xi he hoped to move forward on agreements on topics that Xi and President Joe Biden agreed to cooperate on after meeting near San Francisco in November.

“We are committed to maintaining and strengthening the lines of communication to advance this agenda and, again, to responsibly addressing our differences to avoid any misunderstanding, any misperception, any miscalculation,” said Blinken.

Yet more factors appear to be driving the two countries apart than keeping them together. Geopolitical conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have presented new challenges. As the U.S. election approaches, the Biden administration is under pressure to offer more protections to U.S. factories against Chinese imports.

Xi told Blinken that “the international situation is fluid and turbulent” and that the United States and China should “honor their words with deeds, rather than saying one thing but doing the opposite,” according to the Chinese statement.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who spent more than five hours with Blinken on Friday, was more direct, warning that negative factors in the relationship were “increasing and strengthening.”

In recent weeks, U.S. officials have begun to more urgently express concerns about China's economic aid to Russia and have raised the possibility of new sanctions, including against Chinese banks that have financed this trade .

Blinken said Friday that Chinese support for Russia created a threat not only to Ukraine, but to Europe as a whole, and that European leaders shared those concerns.

“All I can tell you is that I have been extremely clear about our concerns and in some of the details,” he said. “But we will have to see what actions come from this.”

In a briefing with reporters in mid-April, a senior Biden administration official said China had provided Russia with significant quantities of semiconductors, drones and industrial equipment. This was helping to fill critical gaps in Russian supply chains that could otherwise cripple the Russian war effort, leading to an expansion of the Russian military sector more quickly than U.S. officials had thought possible.

China has denied supplying weapons to Russia, which Washington says would constitute a red line. However, Chinese officials have been reluctant to reduce ties with Russia. On Thursday, shortly after Blinken arrived in Beijing from Shanghai, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would visit China in May, likely his first foreign trip since his re-election last month.

Asked about Putin's announcement during a routine news briefing Friday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said he had no information to provide.

Trade frictions between the two countries also continue to ease, as U.S. officials consider adding new tariffs on Chinese imports and further restricting technology exports to China over national security concerns.

Economic ties between the countries have long been a source of strength for the relationship, a point Blinken reiterated when meeting with business leaders in Shanghai on Thursday.

But with U.S. businesses demanding more protections from China and the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the presidency, economic issues could become more explosive.

To revive the economy, Xi and other Chinese leaders are boosting industrial production and exports. But U.S. leaders say they must protect America's manufacturing industry, particularly the new factories making semiconductors, solar panels and car batteries that the Biden administration is investing tens of billions of dollars in this year .

At his press conference, Blinken said China alone produces more than 100% of global demand for products such as solar panels and electric vehicles, and is responsible for a third of production world but only a tenth of world demand.

“It’s a movie we’ve seen before and we know how it ends,” he said. “With American businesses closing and American jobs lost.”

Wang also reserved some of his sharpest remarks regarding U.S. trade policy. “The United States has adopted a relentless stream of measures to suppress China's economy, trade, science and technology,” he told Blinken during their meeting, according to China's Ministry of Affairs foreign. “This is not fair competition but containment, and this does not eliminate risks but creates them. »