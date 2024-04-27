Critics of Narendra Modi banned from entering India after speaking out against the government

British academic Nitasha Kaul has long studied the changing social and political landscape in India.

This led her to a disastrous conclusion about the world's most populous democracy.

“What we are seeing after 2014 is an undeniable democratic erosion in India,” Professor Kaul told the ABC.

More than 950 million Indians are eligible to vote in this year's general elections which began last week and will be held in seven phases until June 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to easily win a third term after coming to power in 2014.

But ahead of the critical vote, Professor Kaul was shocked when she was barred from entering the country.

In February, she was arrested and then deported after being invited to speak at a conference on the country's constitution, despite holding a valid lifetime visa.

Nitasha Kaul is among those who have been barred from entering India.(Provided)

She said no reason was ever given for the decision.

“If you criticize a political project, a political party or its policies, it must be very clear that you are not against the country,” she said.

“This type of action has the effect of labeling people who criticize a party, its policies or a leader as anti-national.”

Prof Kaul held an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

Indian citizens can only hold one passport, but the OCI card acts as a lifetime visa, allowing foreign nationals of Indian origin to reside and work in India.

Professor Kaul's experience is not isolated.

Research by pro-democracy group Article 14 found that at least 102 people have had their OCI cards revoked since 2014 under a clause in the country's citizenship laws.

The clause allows the government to cancel an OCI for several reasons, including if it has “shown disaffection with the Constitution of India”.

A Human Rights Watch report found that several prominent academics who had published research critical of the Indian government's policies, Mr. Modi or who had commented on major issues affecting the country were among those banned from entering the country. entry into India.

The report notes that in addition to canceling OCI cards, the Indian government downgraded the privileges of 4.5 million OCI cardholders in 2021.

The move meant they had to seek special permission to carry out tasks such as research and journalism or visit areas in India listed as “protected”.

Narendra Modi is expected to win the elections, which will take place over six weeks.(Reuters: Anushree Fadnavis)

Reducing public debate in India

Professor Kaul is chair of the Center for the Study of Democracy at the University of Westminster and has written extensively on how India's political landscape has changed since Mr Modi came to power.

She also wrote about growing authoritarianism in the country.

After going public with her experience, she said other academics expressed concern that their jobs might prevent them from returning home to see their families.

She said the government's aim was to ultimately reduce the size of the public sphere in which to debate policy and publish academic work.

“It’s a classic authoritarian approach,” she said.

Professor Kaul also received “violent, vicious, extremist, misogynistic and graphic sex trolling” and death threats online.

“The idea for those who are doing this to people who are in the public domain is to try to intimidate them and silence them,” she said.

At the time Professor Kaul was denied entry, India's Ministry of External Affairs said “the entry of foreign nationals into our country is a sovereign decision.”

“Grossly unfair”

London-based writer and activist Amrit Wilson's OCI card was canceled two years ago.

She was born in India but moved to the UK when she was 20, maintaining close ties to her home country.

Ms Wilson said the government attributed the cancellation to an article she wrote about protesting Indian farmers and a social media post about the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.

She contests the cancellation.

Amrit Wilson worries about the future of democracy in India.(Sarah Russell Photography, provided by Amrit Wilson)

“It seemed completely unfair,” Ms Wilson told the ABC.

“The government cannot deal with any form of dissent. It locks up dissidents and if they are abroad it tries to target them in other ways.”

The Indian government was contacted to explain why it was canceling the OCIs.

Opposition lawmakers have been arrested, protesters arrested and internet shutdowns targeted anti-government comments in the run-up to national elections.

Reporters Without Borders ranked India 161st out of 180 countries and territories in its latest World Press Freedom Index.

Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said other countries should hold India accountable.

“These governments should put pressure on the Modi administration to engage with its critics to bring about reforms, instead of intimidating and silencing them,” Ms Pearson said.

Rise of Hindu nationalism

Narendra Modi attended the inauguration of a Hindu temple on the site of a destroyed ancient mosque in January.(Indian Press Information Bureau via Reuters)

Mr Modi's hold on political power is closely linked to religion and the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment in India.

India is still officially a secular nation, and although Hinduism is the most widespread religion, the country is home to 200 million Muslims.

Despite this, Mr Modi has made no secret of his Hindu nationalist ideals.

In January, he inaugurated a Hindu temple built on the site of a demolished mosque, fulfilling one of his previous election promises.

His government also decided to enact a law that accelerates the naturalization of people who fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but excludes Muslims from those countries.

In 2019, he stripped the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir of its special status, placing it under Delhi's control.

Ms Wilson said there had been a concerted attack on Muslims, helping Mr Modi's government and political agenda.

“Modi is playing with the Hindu majority by creating fear of Muslims,” she said.

“He concocts all kinds of lies about the Muslim population, and people fall for it.”

Last week, India's main opposition party accused Mr Modi of resorting to hate speech after he called Muslims “infiltrators” at an election rally.

Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party denies accusations of promoting religious intolerance and says its policies benefit all Indians.

India Hate Lab, a website that tracks hate speech in India, has seen a sharp increase in hate speech targeting Muslims in the second half of 2023.

It documented 413 incidents, a 62 percent increase from the first six months of the year.