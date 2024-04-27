Imran Khan only wants to negotiate with Army Chief, ISI Chief: Shaheryar Afridi





Former federal minister Shaheryar Afridi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan would only negotiate with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and the head of the country's powerful spy organization, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). . In an interview with a private TV channel, Afridi said the PTI founder wanted talks since day one, but the other side had not responded. Afridi said Imran wanted to speak to the army chief for a better future of Pakistan. He also dispelled the notion that Imran Khan would want to speak with the powerful military, which directly ruled Pakistan for much of its history, to seek an 'NRO'. NRO stands for National Reconciliation Order (NRO), a controversial order issued by former dictator General Pervez Musharraf on October 5, 2007. It granted amnesty to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats accused of various offenses including corruption , silver. money laundering, murders and other crimes committed between January 1, 1986 and October 12, 1999 (period between two states of martial law in Pakistan). Some believed it was a move to allow former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto to return to Pakistan without legal consequences due to ongoing politically motivated corruption cases. Musharraf argued that it was necessary to remove politically motivated cases pending in courts for a decade. , hindering the progress of various political parties. However, Imran Khan and his party used the NRO as a stick to beat their political opponents, alleging that it was a confirmation of their guilt. Afridi, who is implicated in the May 9 attacks for leading a contingent of PTI protesters in rioting and vandalizing the main gate of the Rawalpindi headquarters, suggested talks between Imran and the army chief were imminent . “The country needs Imran Khan,” he said, adding that around 70 per cent of voters had voted in favor of Imran Khan and the PTI, and extreme efforts to rig the elections would not end. had failed to stem the tide of the PTI. When asked if the PTI would negotiate with the government, he said those currently in power are not qualified to enter into negotiations. “These are rejected people,” he said, adding: “What are we negotiating with them about? They are addicted themselves. They are controlled with a remote control. They reached Parliament on the basis of [manipulated] Form-47. The people rejected them. » He added that if they had moral courage, they would admit that they did not receive the popular vote, leave the government and return home. Once these conditions are met, Afridi said the PTI would consider taking everyone with it. “This country, its military and its institutions represent all of me,” he said, adding that his leader had wanted to engage with them from day one in response to a question about engaging with military leaders rather than with military leaders. political leadership of the country, he said that the way Nawaz Sharif and the rest of the political leaders of the country had cases in which they were convicted, systematically eradicated with the facilitation of the establishment. He added that these people pose a danger to Pakistan. because they prioritize their interests above those of the country, Afridi said the only reason they want talks is because the public voted for them and gave them a mandate and they will put forward the questions from the public. He said they would demand a judicial investigation into the May 9 incidents and present the truth to the public. “My boss does not want an NRO,” he asserted, adding that Imran will continue to fight him in court. All we want is that for the security and sovereignty of the country, PTI founder and Pakistan should be inseparable. When the show host asked about the contradiction that the PTI blames the establishment for toppling his government but now wants to negotiate with the same establishment, Afridi said he only wants justice from God and within the law. We want negotiations for a better future for Pakistan. Today this puppet government says we should talk to them. What do we talk to them about? They are oppressing our imprisoned workers and taking someone else's name, he said. The former federal minister said the houses of their MPs and MPs were being raided illegally. He said their party members are being harassed, fabricated complaints are being filed and members are being framed. How can they be hypocrites and ask for talks, Afridi said. He asked why it took so long to perform an endoscopy for Bushra Bibi? Which allowed them to disrespect the mothers and sisters of Pakistan, he said. Afridi further said that the Charter of Democracy was about ensuring civil supremacy in Pakistan and they are not just talking about themselves. He claimed that Imran and other leaders only wanted to be released through the courts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefridaytimes.com/27-Apr-2024/imran-khan-only-wants-to-negotiate-with-army-chief-isi-chief-shaheryar-afridi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos