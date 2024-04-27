“Will remain loyal to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan no matter what”: Omar Ayub





ANI | Updated: April 27, 2024 5:55 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 27 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Omar Ayub Khan said he would remain loyal to his party and PTI founder Imran Khan no matter what, reported Dunya News. In the proceedings presided over by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Saturday, the court heard the pre-arrest bail applications of the PTI leaders involved in the violence and vandalism at the court complex. According to Dunya News, PTI leaders including Omar Ayub Khan, Omer Sultan, Amir Mughal, Faisal Javed, Shibli Faraz and Ali Nawaz Awan were present in the court. However, Ali Amin Gandapur was absent; After inquiry, lawyer Naeem Panjotha said he was busy in other courts. Justice Abbas Sipra said Gandapur and his lawyer were not present in court to plead the case and put forward their arguments. The PTI lawyer assured the court that all of them represented him (Gandapur) and would argue on behalf of Gandapur, according to Dunya News.

Moreover, Omar Ayub mentioned that Babar Awan (the lawyer), who was not feeling well, would plead in his favor in court. Justice Sipra said while speaking to Omar Ayub: “To me, you look sicker than Awan. Ayub reacted to Justice Sipra's remarks, saying he would remain loyal to his party and the PTI founder no matter what. The court postponed the hearing on the PTI leaders' bail pleas to May 6. Later, while speaking to the media, Ayub said that false cases had been framed against PTI leaders across Pakistan. He said it was the same court complex where the PTI founder wanted to come and appear in court, but obstacles were created so that he could not reach the complex. It was a planned plot. The CCTV footage was deleted, he said, adding that the footage could make everything clear. (ANI)

