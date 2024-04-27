Jokowi encourages vocational education until Indonesia wins against Saudi Arabia





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) fulfilled his promise to provide electric cars to the National Vocational School (SMKN) 1 Rangas, Mamuju, West Sulawesi. The car will be used for learning practice. The head of SMKN 1 Rangas, Mahmud, is grateful for the help. He said that currently his school only has a manual transmission car for practical activities. “Thank God, after the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, he provided assistance in the form of an electric car which, God willing, will be used by our students for training in the future” , Mahmud said in a written message. statement from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, Friday, April 26, 2024. News related to Jokowi's push became the most popular on the national channel Medcom.id on Friday, April 26, 2024. Another popular news related to Jakarta's efforts to maintain its rabies-free status. DKI Jakarta is trying to maintain its rabies-free status. This status is granted by Decree of the Minister of Agriculture Number 566/Kpts/PD.640/10/2004 regarding the declaration that DKI Jakarta Province is rabies free. Efforts include vaccination and sterilization programs, strengthening animal movement, monitoring cases of rabies-transmitting animal bites (GHPR), controlling rabies-transmitting animals (HPR), as well as health communication, information and outreach (KIE) to the community. The rabies vaccination program, for example, aims to maintain animal populations and prevent the transmission of rabies. This program is held annually and targets residents' pets, such as dogs, cats, monkeys and ferrets, in the subdistricts. The next popular news is about Vice President Ma'ruf Amin seeing the possibility of Indonesia's victory against Saudi Arabia in the U23 Asian Cup. Vice President (Wapres) Ma'ruf Amin asked the Indonesian national football team (Timnas) to maintain its playing model. It is not impossible that Indonesia will win the final ticket. “It is not impossible that Saudi Arabia will be defeated by the Indonesian national team, and this is what we hope for,” Ma'ruf said in a press release, Friday, April 26, 2024. Ma'ruf said that the Indonesian national team's playing model was much better than before. This was seen when the Indonesian national team won against Australia, Jordan and South Korea. News about Jokowi's support, rage in Jakarta and Indonesia's victory against Saudi Arabia will be updated. Learn more only on the national channel Medcom.id.

