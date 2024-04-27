Election 2024: PM Modi's lead in LS polls following Congress' complaint to EC against Anurag Thakur





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left). Union Minister Anurag Thakur (right). (Images: X/PTI) Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to hold a roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara on Saturday.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Goa intensified with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at a public rally in Sancoale on Saturday (April 27). The coastal state will go to polls on May 7, in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. According to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the BJP's vote tally and lead in the two Lok Sabha seats in the state will increase after Prime Minister Narendra Modis' meeting. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister, while addressing an election rally in Kolhapur, criticized the opposition's anti-national agendas and appeasement politics. Expressing confidence in the BJP-NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha polls, he said that after the second phase of voting in football terminology, they were leading 2-0. ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: 60.96% turnout recorded in phase 2 poll; Tripura leads with 78.53% Latest updates on Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stirred up controversy with his Raja, Maharajas remark on Saturday. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared his video comments on X and said Rahul should immediately apologize to the Rajput community.

After the meeting of the Congress party's central election committees, general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Within a day or two, everything will be clear.”

The Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Union Minister Anurag Thakur, saying he had violated the election code. Earlier in the day, Thakur had alleged the presence of a foreign hand in the party's grand old manifesto. The BJP leader also reiterated an accusation made earlier by Prime Minister Modi. He said the opposition was planning to distribute the people's wealth to Muslims.

The BJP is striving to make Goa a major center for international conferences. Our government is working a lot on infrastructure in Goas, Prime Minister Modi said.

He stressed that his government has created a separate ministry and budget for the fisheries sector. This ensures that we can transform the lives of fishermen and people living in coastal areas. We have provided Kisan credit cards to fishermen. We have now decided to increase insurance for fishermen, the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Modi, at the Goa rally, reiterated that the last ten years were just a trailer, adding that I had to achieve a lot and develop the country.

He said the NDA had an approach of satisfaction and not appeasement. The saturation approach, the Prime Minister said, means that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, benefit from all welfare schemes without any discrimination. He said Goa is a perfect example of this approach.

Addressing a mega rally in Goa, PM Modi said, “This 2024 election is an election between two factions. One of the aspects is that of the NDA which works for the aspirations of the people of the country. It is a current that works with a saturation approach, adding that on the other hand, the other current is that of the INDI Alliance which works for its own interests and families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Kolhapur, took the hint of the city being a football hub and said: If I speak to you in football terminology, yesterday , after the completion of the second phase, the BJP-NDA is leading the 2nd phase. -0.

PM Modi slammed the opposition and said they were using anti-national agendas and appeasement measures, adding that the Congress party's agenda now was to restore Article 370 in Kashmir.

The BJP, in its 15th list for the general elections, fielded Ujjwal Deorao Nikam from Mumbai North Central constituency. Nikam, an excellent prosecutor and a renowned name in Bombay legal circle, also played a key role in the hanging of Ajmal Kasab in the 26/11 terrorism case.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slammed the Congress government in Karnataka, saying it was turning a blind eye to the woes of farmers and did nothing to ease the drought. Congress continues to live in self-aggrandizement mode, while doing nothing to relieve the state exchequer in the last six months. Traditionally, knowing full well that the claims assessment process takes its due time, state governments have spent their Tejasvi Surya ( ) (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 27, 2024

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday said that after the Lok Sabha elections there would be no more Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking on the party's candidates for Amethi, told Rae Bareli seats in Uttar Pradesh to wait for a few more days.

Several people from Delhi's Sikh community joined the BJP party in the presence of party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, party chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva. #WATCH | Several people from Delhi's Sikh community joined the BJP party in the presence of party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, party chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva. pic.twitter.com/aq4RVK8gQk ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024 While addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, AIMIM chief AsaduddinOwaisi termed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansaria a martyr and said he was killed by administering poison to him while he was in judicial custody.

Union minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani attended a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and said, “We were told that after the Wayanads vote, the Congress candidate would arrive here, but he would visit the Ram temple first. They rejected the invitation to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple, now they will go to the temple because they think it might get them votes, which means now they will also go and betray God.

Commenting on AAP cadres organizing the Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se campaign, the party's candidate for East Delhi Lok Sabha seat Kuldeep Kumar said: CM Arvind Kejriwal, who worked to provide the best school and free electricity to Delhiites, has been trapped in a frivolous matter by the BJP from today. from now Sunita Kejriwals roadshow will start; she will seek the support and blessings of the people of Delhi to fight against this government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will lead AAP's Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital and other states, starting with her maiden tour on Saturday in support of the party's candidate in the east from Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar.

The Jammu parliamentary constituency, where 22 candidates are in the fray, witnessed a peaceful poll and recorded a turnout of nearly 72 per cent in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The sources said the Congress is likely to discuss candidates for the Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats, previously held by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi respectively. The Congress has so far announced candidates for 317 Lok Sabha seats.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to hold a roadshow in Gujarats Vadodara on Saturday. The roadshow will take place from Runmukteshwar Mahadev mandir to Char Rasta market in the city.



