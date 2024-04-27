Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Asks China for Stonewalls





Was US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to China set to fail from the start? Just before landing in Shanghai, the US Congress passed a $61 billion aid package, including $8 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. The package included Stinger missiles, reminding China that the island would soon have the means to defend itself against low-flying PLA aircraft. There was more: The Senate voted to ban the social media app TikTok if its Chinese parent company ByteDance does not divest it within nine months! Let's call it a double whammy that's not likely to set the Yangtze on fire. And who could blame the Chinese for reacting the way they did. President Xi Jinping urged Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to seek common ground, not engage in vicious competition, and honor words with deeds rather than saying a thing but doing it another one. He said China was not afraid of competition and the United States should not create small blocs, warning that no progress means regression. To which Blinken deadpanned: “We are committed to maintaining and strengthening lines of communication and managing our differences responsibly. Frank will also speak through Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Negative factors in relationships continue to grow. The big question is whether China and the United States move forward or return to a downward spiral. Note Blinken's response, not unlike what he told Xi Jinping: “There is no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy and making sure we are as clear as possible on the differences.” As always, keen to put a positive spin on the visit, the Global Times highlighted five major points of consensus reached between Blinken and Wang Yi. The two sides will strive to stabilize bilateral relations, maintain high-level contacts, conduct intergovernmental dialogue on artificial intelligence, expand cultural exchanges and continue discussing international and regional issues. But Wang Yi also warned Blinken against the US crossing China's red lines, i.e. Taiwan, while the latter reiterated his country's support for the one-China policy , a claim that was contradicted by the arms package for Taiwan. Later, Blinken added fuel to the fire by expressing unwavering support for the Philippines in its dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea. He also urged China to stop sending supplies to Russia, a point echoed by Chinese media who stressed that none of this would have happened if the United States had not encouraged NATO to move forward. towards the east, towards the Russian borders. All this for later, when the two meet again.

