Mr Thomson cited the example of a veterinary practice charging $540 for a stitch in a dog's leg, with the dog sedated. We wouldn't put a human to sleep for a single point. Wouldn't cleaning it and putting in two quick staples have done the job just as effectively at a fraction of the cost? he said. It comes as vets face an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) into how much they charge, amid widespread concerns that clients are getting a bad deal. The CMA announced in March it would launch a formal investigation into the veterinary sector after preliminary investigations revealed evidence of market dysfunction. It's clear that customers aren't given enough pricing information to allow them to shop around and are concerned that pet owners are paying too much for their medications. The CMA reported in September that pet care prices had risen faster than the rate of inflation. Mr Thomson said some vets routinely insist on expensive overnight stays, even though pets are often better off at home. How can a little old lady with her Yorkie be a bad landlord because she can't afford to pay a 1000 bill? he said. Mr Thomson charges just $15 for a consultation, the average rate in 2023 was 53.82 according to insurer Many Pets. He said: Veterinarians should not automatically insist on exams and x-rays to diagnose. They should use their skills to assess it, only ordering scans to confirm if they are unsure. He said he recently saw images of a dog suffering from pelvic fractures for which a large operator's veterinarian had indicated 9,000 fractures for surgery. The dog was eating and moving but with slight discomfort, so I advised rest and anti-inflammatory medication and the dog made a full recovery, he said. The industry should be regulated Sue Patterson, chair of the RCVS said: “We are aware that David Thomson's letter has stirred up a lot of emotion. We regulate veterinarians, not the companies that employ them, but we would very much like to see the industry regulated. It faces huge challenges with a chronic shortage of vets and veterinary nurses combined with the huge growth in pet ownership during Covid. Veterinarians are not paid very well. The recent industry survey by the CMA is welcome and many issues such as pricing will be addressed. Contextualized Care: It is so important to recognize that there are many ways to treat an animal. This is why our guidelines state that veterinarians must provide affordable treatment without compromising animal welfare. Some good things have come out of corporate vet management practices, as they can invest in equipment and premises, and while it's not for everyone, it's nice to have access to things like scanners, etc. It's good to have the choice.

