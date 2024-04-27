Recep Erdogan: the new head of NATO will be chosen wisely and fairly News from Fakti.bg – World





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the selection of a new NATO leader “will be carried out within the framework of strategic wisdom and justice”, Anadolu Agency reported as cited by BTA. “No one should doubt that we will make our decision within the framework of strategic wisdom and justice,” Erdogan said yesterday at a joint press conference in Istanbul with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, candidate for the post of next Secretary General of NATO. . Turkey is one of four countries still opposed to Rutte's appointment as head of the military alliance, Dutch national news agency ANP noted.

During his meeting with Rüte, Erdogan stressed that it is very important for Turkey to start modernizing the customs union between Turkey and the EU as soon as possible. According to him, Ankara expects the support of the Netherlands in relations between the EU and Turkey, so that Brussels treats these relations from a “fair and strategic perspective,” Anadolu Agency informed. Erdogan said he and Rutte discussed preparations for the NATO summit to be held in Washington in July. According to Erdoan, it is important that the future secretary general prioritizes maintaining NATO's leading role in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security.

“Furthermore, it is essential to make strong and intense efforts, similar to those of (current NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg), to lift sanctions, restrictions and obstacles in the defense industry between allies,” noted the Turkish president, quoted by the Anatolian Agency. Erdogan said he also conveyed this to Romanian President (Kalus) Iohannis in a telephone conversation held at his request last week. Iohannis also announced that he was running for NATO Secretary General. The Turkish president said the fight against terrorism was also on the agenda of his meeting with Rutte, adding that he stressed: “In the spirit of the union, no terrorist organization, especially the PKK and its ramifications”, informs the Anatolia Agency. Erdogan and Rutte also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and the war in Ukraine. The Turkish president stressed during the press conference with Mark Rutte that the volume of bilateral trade reached $13.9 billion last year and that Ankara hoped to increase it initially to $16 billion and then at $21.4 billion. “With their investments amounting to $6.4 billion, Turkish entrepreneurs provide work for around 80,000 people in the Netherlands,” President Erdogan also underlined.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fakti.bg/en/world/876529-recep-erdogan-the-new-nato-chief-will-be-chosen-wisely-and-fairly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos