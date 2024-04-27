Donald Trump prevents his defense from presenting arguments that could help him (lawyer)





Donald Trump's lawyers will have a hard time during his secret trial because they will not be able to criticize the former president in any way, according to a legal expert.

Speaking to MSNBC, former Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman suggested that Trump's legal team is taking a “difficult path” because they are being prevented from offering a defense that portrays the former president in a negative light .

Litman made the remarks after the end of the first week of testimony in the secret trial. Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker told the jury how he worked with Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen to help suppress negative stories about the Republican to boost his 2016 hopes, including one about an alleged affair he allegedly had with Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with money he got for Cohen to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep secret an alleged affair she had had with Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election, which was later listed in official documents as Cohen's “legal fees.” Prosecutors say Trump, Pecker and Cohen “orchestrated a cover-up to interfere” with the 2016 presidential election by hiding negative information about the Republican so it would not be made public.

Former US President Donald Trump, with attorney Todd Blanche, speaks to the press as he arrives for his trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments related to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court at…Former US President Donald Trump, with lawyer Todd Blanche, speaks to the press as she arrives at her trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments related to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 26, 2024. Trump's lawyers will struggle during his trial because they will be barred from criticizing the former president in any way, according to a legal expert. More Michael M. Santiago / POOL / AFP/Getty Images

Litman said normally the defense would argue in this type of case that the defendant is “a little shady, he takes shortcuts, but he's not a criminal,” but Trump's lawyers are hamstrung from doing so in this trial.

“They can't present that defense because Trump is here and he won't let him,” Litman said. “So they have to carry that weight.”

Litman added that denying any wrongdoing related to the secret trial, including that Trump ever had an affair with Daniels, could potentially embarrass the former president.

“I think his weight is just too much to bear,” Litman said. “The jury will say 'all of these things can't be lies,' and given the way they've defended it, that makes the whole case very difficult to defend.”

Trump's legal team has been contacted for comment via email.

Litman suggested the defense's questioning of Pecker was “technically sound, but went nowhere” because they tried to convince the jury he was a liar.

“This guy is not a liar,” Litman said. “He's a very interesting character, he's kind of a scoundrel, but he's not a liar, and they're just trying to dig every hole they can find, but they're not doing it thematically .”

Former prosecutor Karen Agnifilo, who worked in the Manhattan district attorney's office, said Pecker's testimony was “extremely damaging” to Trump because he described a criminal plot to “catch and kill” stories in violation of election laws in order to influence the election.

“The prosecution is starting its trial with pro-Trump witnesses,” Agnifilo told Newsweek. “They build their case as much as they can by relying on witnesses who have no interest in the case and who have no animosity against Trump, which gives them unique credibility.

“The Trump team is using prosecution witnesses to build their defense and extract facts that they believe help the defendant's story rather than attack his credibility. These are smart strategies that both sides can use .”

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-trial-defense-harry-litman-1894860 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos